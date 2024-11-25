Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After NFL Week 12 (Here Come the Buccaneers)
As we head into Thanksgiving week, it's time for us to take a step back and evaluate where things stand across the NFL.
There were some shocking results in Week 12 with a couple of significant upsets, like the Cowboys taking down the Commanders as double-digit favorites, but have we seen a shakeup in the Super Bowl odds as a result?
Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers in the latest Super Bowl odds after a hectic Week 12 slate of games.
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Detroit Lions (+350 to +275)
The Detroit Lions became Super Bowl favorites for the first time in franchise history last week and has since improved their odds even better, beating the Indianapolis Colts and covering the touchdown spread in Week 12. At +275, the Lions are now in a league of their own. The next closest team on the odds list are the Chiefs at +475.
Green Bay Packers (+2500 to +1600)
The Green Bay Packers got a helping hand with Brock Purdy being ruled out for their game against them which led to the Packers cruising to an easy victory. The jury is still out on whether or not the Packers should be considered as serious a contender in the NFC as the Lions and Eagles, but with a win and a Commanders loss, the Packers have a firm grasp on a playoff berth.
Minnesota Vikings (+2200 to +1800)
The Minnesota Vikings found a way to beat the Chicago Bears and at 9-2, have virtually locked up a playoff spot and are still in the mix in the NFC North, just one game back from the Lions. If both teams continue to win, the division could come down to a Week 18 meeting in Detroit.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+9000 to +5500)
The door to the NFC South is wide open and after dismantling the New York Giants, the Buccaneers are starting to look like one of the better teams in the conference. Additionally, with the Commanders loss, causing them to fall to 7-5 on the season, a wild card spot could also be up for grabs. The Buccaneers have an easy schedule the rest of the way, which bodes well for their playoff hopes.
Seattle Seahawks (+12000 to +7000)
The Seattle Seahawks had a dream result in Week 12. They beat the Cardinals in an NFC West matchup and the other two teams in the division, the Rams and the 49ers, lost. The result is the Seahawks now sitting in first place in the division and with the Commanders dropping a shocker to the Cowboys, a wild card spot could also be in the mix for whoever finishes second in the NFC West.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Pittsburgh Steelers (+1500 to +3000)
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football and while an 8-3 record through their first 11 games is likely good enough to make the playoffs, the door to the AFC North has opened for the Ravens to come in and take it from them. If Pittsburgh wants to go on a playoff run, hosting at least one game in the postseason is going to be crucial for them.
Houston Texans (+3000 to +3500)
The Houston Texans are in little to no danger in losing the AFC South lead, but after losing to the Titans in Week 12 it's clear they're not the Super Bowl dark horse contender people thought they'd be heading into the season. Unless they figure some things out, it'll be an early playoff exit for the Texans.
Arizona Cardinals (+4500 to +6000)
The Arizona Cardinals had a chance to get a firm grasp on the division but a bad offensive performance allowed the Seahawks to leapfrog them into first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals are still very much alive, but that wasn't a game that's going to instill confidence in Cardinals bettors.
San Francisco 49ers (+2800 to +8000)
The San Francisco 49ers went from looking like they'd need a late season run to make the playoffs to looking like their season is over. A Week 12 loss to the Packers and an injury to Brock Purdy has all but crushed their chances. This has simply been a disaster of a season for the defending NFC champions.
Washington Commanders (+3500 to +6000)
The Washington Commanders have lost three straight games which has caused them to go from NFC East contenders to on the verge of dropping out of a playoff spot. The Commanders desperately need a bounce back win in Week 13 against the lowly Titans before heading into their BYE week.
