Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After NFL Week 13 (Steelers Are Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders)
With Thanksgiving now in the rear view mirror, we're officially in the final stretch of the NFL season. Week 14 will be the final week of BYEs and then teams will either make one final push for a postseason berth or will be in a race for the bottom with the No. 1 overall pick as a prize.
As the playoff picture becomes more clear, let's take a look at the biggest risers and fallers in the latest odds to win Super Bowl 59.
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Philadelphia Eagles (+650 to +475)
The Eagles were the biggest winners of the week. They had been red-hot for a while, but there were questions surrounding their schedule difficulty with their win streak largely coming against far inferior opponents. A Week 13 win against the Baltimore Ravens solidified them as a top Super Bowl contender and they're now second on the odds list to lift the Lombardi Trophy behind only the Detroit Lions.
Pittsburgh Steelers (+3000 to +2200)
The Pittsburgh Steelers won as underdogs once again, beating the Bengals in Cincinnati. Not only did they add another win to their record, but they proved that they can win in an offensive shootout if they need to. We need to stop looking at the Steelers as a fun story that will likely lose in the playoffs and start looking at them as legitimate contenders to win the AFC.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000 to +5000)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a huge step forward in coming back to win the NFC South. They needed overtime to do it, but a win against the Carolina Panthers and an Atlanta Falcons loss to the Los Angeles Chargers have drawn them even with the Falcons at 6-6. The Falcons still hold the tiebreaker, but the Bucs are in a great spot to come back and win the division. They need to continue to win the games they're supposed to win.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Movement
Baltimore Ravens (+800 to +1200)
The Ravens have fallen to 8-5 on the season and with the Steelers beating the Bengals, Baltimore's hopes of winning the AFC North have taken a big hit. They'll still be a playoff team, but now they're going to have to win on the road if they want to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
There are still plenty of question marks surrounding their defense that they need to address in a hurry.
Houston Texans (+3500 to +4000)
It's strange to see the Texans' Super Bowl odds despite a Week 13 win, but given the fact we already know they'll likely have a spot in the playoffs, it's less about getting the win and more about how they do it. A slim three point victory against one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Jacksonville Jaguars doesn't exactly give us confidence they can be a Super Bowl contender.
Arizona Cardinals (+6000 to +8000)
The Arizona Cardinals were beating the Minnesota Vikings up until the final minute of the game, allowing a pivotal win to slip through their fingers. Now they have their backs up against the wall if they want to win the NFC West and claim a playoff berth. If they can do it, they could be a live dark horse in the playoffs, but their path just got quite a bit tougher.
Miami Dolphins (+8000 to +20000)
The Miami Dolphins had strung together some wins and looked like they could storm back to claim a wild card spot in the AFC, but a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers have all but crushed those dreams. Now, all they can do is win out and hope both the Broncos and Colts implode down the stretch.
