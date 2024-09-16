Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After NFL Week 2 (Dolphins and Rams Odds Free Fall After Major Injuries)
We still have one game left to go in Week 2 of the NFL season, but with 30-of-32 teams having already played their first two games of the 2024 campaign, it's time to take a look at the biggest winners and losers from this past weekend's actions.
Every week, we're going to break down the top winners and losers each week based on how their odds to win the Super Bowl have adjusted after their most recent performance.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
New Orleans Saints (+6500 to +3500)
No team has had their odds move in the right direction through the first two weeks more than the New Orleans Saints. They started the season at 100-1 odds to lift the Lombardi Trophy. A Week 1 win against the Panthers brought those odds up to 65-1 and then a Week 2 upset win against the Cowboys shortened their odds even further to 35-1.
At +3500, they now have a 2.78% implied probability to win Super Bowl 59.
They have string of pivotal games coming up with the Eagles, Falcons, Chiefs, and Buccaneers their next four opponents.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7000 to +4500)
Maybe the NFC South isn't as bad as we all thought it was going to be. The Saints and Buccaneers have been the two most impressive teams to start the year, both coming off big week 2 upsets when the Bucs took down the Detroit Lions.
The Bucs managed to win the division last year and then went on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round and then gave the Detroit Lions a scare in the Divisional Round.
At +4500, they're still behind the Saints, but are now significant favorites against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, favored by 6.5 points.
Minnesota Vikings (+7000 to +5000)
The Minnesota Vikings are yet another surprising 2-0 in the NFC, taking down the Giants in Week 1 and then upsetting the defending NFC champions in the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.
Oddsmakers aren't yet ready to have much faith in Sam Darnold and company, only moving their odds to 50-1, but if they keep winning games they'll continue to climb the list of odds. They have a tough Week 2 matchup when they welcome the Houston Texans to town.
Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000 to +4000)
Most people pegged the Pittsburgh Steelers as the worst team in the AFC North this season and now that we're two weeks into the seaosn, they're the only 2-0 team in the division. Mike Tomlin has begun yet another head coaching masterclass, dragging a team that's lacking in talent to two straight wins.
Justin Fields is looked solid in his two starts but it's yet to be determined if Russell Wilson will step into the starting role when he's ready to go.
The Steelers are small favorites to the Chargers in Week 3.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Los Angeles Rams (+3500 to +6500)
It has been a nightmare start for the Los Angeles Rams. Not only are they 0-2, but they have suffered serious injuries across the board. Darious Williams, Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, and Puka Nacua have all been placed on injured reserve. To make matters worse, both Cooper Kupp and John Jonhson III left their Week 2 game against the Cardinals with serious injuries and could miss some time.
The Rams are now second last in the league in Net Yards per Play at -1.9. Only the Panthers (-2.2) are worse.
Miami Dolphins (+2000 to +4000)
Tua Tagovailoa has suffered yet another concussion, and while reports are that he plans to return to the field when he clears protocol, the Dolphins are now staring down an 0-2 deficit and have to continue on with Skylar Thompson as their quarterback for the time being.
With the Dolphins loss and both the Bills and Jets getting Week 2 wins, things look like they could get out of hand in a hurry for Miami.
Chicago Bears (+3500 to +5500)
There were high expectations for the Chicago Bears entering the season, but they have stumbled out of the gates. They managed to beat the Titans in Week 1 but fell in the Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football, losing to the Texans. Caleb Williams has looked poor and their offensive line may be one of the worst in the NFL.
Even if the Bears can pull things together, they look far from being a team that could potentially contend for a Super Bowl.
Jacksonville Jaguars (+4500 to +6500)
The Jacksonville Jaguars let the AFC South slip through their grasp in Week 18 last season and haven't started off their 2024 season well either, losing to both the Dolphins and Browns through the first two weeks.
It may be time for us to look at the Jaguars in a different light. Is Trevor Lawrence the guy? Is it time for us to potentially start throwing around the worst "bust"? Maybe not quite yet, but that moment is quickly approaching.
