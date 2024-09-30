Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After NFL Week 4 (Commanders and Ravens Surge, Jets Fall)
Sunday’s NFL Week 4 action featured several upsets, and a few contenders taking back their rightful claim at the top of the Super Bowl odds.
As we usually see early in the season, there was a ton of movement in the Super Bowl odds market following the Baltimore Ravens blowout win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football as we near the quarter mark of the 2024 season.
Baltimore is one of the biggest winners this week, but the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings and another NFC team also found themselves climbing in the latest odds after impressive upset wins on Sunday.
If you’re looking to place a future on a team to win the Super Bowl, it’s important to note which teams are on the rise – and which ones are falling – as we get ready for Week 5.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
These are the teams that saw their Super Bowl odds move the most in a positive direction after winning in Week 4.
Baltimore Ravens (+1200 to +800)
Baltimore is back.
After starting 0-2, the Ravens have turned in two straight impressive wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Bills, relying heavily on the duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on the ground to get it done.
The Ravens are back under 10/1 to win the Super Bowl, and at 2-2, they are just a game back of the division lead in the AFC North. If you haven’t bet on the Ravens yet, there’s a chance you missed the best price they’ll be at all season long.
Washington Commanders (+15000 to +5000)
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is officially here.
Washington leads the NFC East after three games, riding the strong play of the rookie to wins over the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.
Washington’s defense is still a concern – especially the secondary, but this is a massive move that signals that the Commanders may be a borderline playoff team in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Minnesota Vikings (+2500 to +1400)
If you’ve ignored the Minnesota Vikings to this point in the season, it’s time to stop.
Samn Darnold is now +1300 to win the league MVP, and the Vikings are continuing to climb in the odds to win the Super Bowl at 4-0 on the season.
The most impressive part? Minnesota has knocked off three straight contenders in San Francisco, Houston and Green Bay with the most recent win coming on the road.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000 to +5000)
The defending NFC South champs, the Bucs blew out the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 to move to 3-1 on the season.
Tampa Bay fell in the odds after a home loss to the Denver Broncos, but it jumped right back up into playoff contention with Sunday’s win.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
These four squads saw their Super Bowl odds take a major hit after losing in Week 4.
Philadelphia Eagles (+1100 to +1400)
The Eagles are 2-2 through four games, and they’ve looked less and less like a Super Bowl contender each week.
AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are both banged up, and the Philly defense could not stop Baker Mayfield and company all day in Week 4. With Dallas at 2-2 and Washington at 3-1, Philly has to play better to win the NFC East in 2024.
New York Jets (+1400 to +2000)
After a commanding showing on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, the New York Jets looked awful on Sunday in a loss to the Denver Broncos.
The offense failed to score a touchdown, squandering a great showing by the defense. Sound familiar?
Aaron Rodgers and company can’t afford more home losses as 7.5-point favorites if they want to make the playoffs in the AFC.
Arizona Cardinals (+7500 to +13000)
After a strong start to the season offensively, the Cardinals have come crashing back to earth the last two weeks.
Not only that, but Arizona was torched by Daniels and the Commanders in Week 4 to fall to 1-3. In a tough NFC West, Arizona isn’t a serious playoff contender through four weeks.
Los Angeles Rams (+6000 to +13000)
Injuries may have doomed the Rams to start this season.
Los Angeles lost to the Chicago Bears in Week 4 to fall to 1-3, and similar to Arizona, it’s facing an uphill battle in a tough division. If Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua come back, there’s a chance this team could make a run in the second half of the season, but I wouldn't bet on them just yet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.