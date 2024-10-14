Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After NFL Week 6 (Lions, Bears, Ravens Rising)
Every week, the number of true contenders in the NFL seems to become more and more evident, and the latest Super Bowl odds reflect that with several teams going up and down a third of the way through the season.
The Detroit Lions made a massive statement on Sunday, beating the Dallas Cowboys 47-9, and they’re easily one of the biggest winners in this week’s odds movement.
On the other side, Dallas, New Orleans and the Arizona Cardinals headline some of the teams that have seen their odds crater after poor showings in Week 6.
Here’s a look at the biggest movement in the futures market this week.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Detroit Lions (+1100 to +850)
Even though Detroit lost star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the season, the Lions are now +850 to win the Super Bowl and fifth in the NFC.
Detroit should make a run at the NFC North title if the Minnesota Vikings (on the bye in Week 6) ever lose a game.
Atlanta Falcons (+3000 to +2500)
Don’t look now, but the Atlanta Falcons have won three games in a row to take the lead in the NFC South and are humming on offense.
While the Falcons played the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 6, they have earned a win over every NFC South team, which could be huge for tiebreaker purposes later on this season.
Baltimore Ravens (+800 to +700)
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have won four games in a row, moving them to third in the AFC North and third overall in the odds to win the Super Bowl.
Only the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have better odds after Week 6.
Chicago Bears (+7000 to +3500)
Chicago has won three games in a row behind some elite play from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams (seven touchdowns, one pick over that stretch), and it cut its odds to win the Super Bowl in half after knocking off the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Unfortunately, the Bears are still the No. 8 seed in a loaded NFC, so their path to the playoffs isn’t as clear as some of these other squads.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5000 to +3500)
Speaking of 4-2 teams in the mix in the NFC, Tampa Bay moved up in the odds to win the Super Bowl after hanging 51 points on the Saints in Week 6.
The only issue? The Bucs may come to regret blowing their Week 5 game against Atlanta, as it leaves them in second in their division.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
New Orleans Saints (+3500 to +9000)
Oh how the mighty have fallen.
Through two weeks, the Saints were 2-0 and had scored the most points in the NFL.
Now, they’re 2-4 and have allowed the second-most yards per play in the league. With Derek Carr hurt, New Orleans’ odds to win the Super Bowl have cratered over the last week.
Dallas Cowboys (+2500 to +3500)
Can bettors trust this Dallas Cowboys team that has been blown out on multiple occasions at home in 2024?
Dallas is just 3-3 entering the bye and on the outside looking in of the playoff picture in the NFC.
Arizona Cardinals (+9000 to +15000)
After a huge win in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals came back to earth with a clunker against the Green Bay Packers.
A fringe playoff team ahead of the season, Arizona is showing why it likely will end up in third – or worse – in the NFC West this season.
Seattle Seahawks (+4000 to +5000)
Seattle opened up the 2024 season with three easy wins over Denver, New England and Miami, but it is 0-3 since and now sits in 11th in the NFC.
The Seahawks also have lost the tiebreaker – for now – with San Francisco after losing on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.
