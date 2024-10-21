Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers After NFL Week 7 (Steelers Continue to Rise)
Week 7 of the NFL season saw a second-straight season where favorites across the league dominated. That leads to the top contenders separating from the rest of the pack with their Super Bowl odds shortening as we get into the middle third of the season.
The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs made two of the biggest statements of the week. The Lions handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season to take over the top spot in the NFC North and the Chiefs beat the 49ers in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.
Let's now take a look at the teams whose Super Bowl odds shifted the most after Sunday's action.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Green Bay Packers (+1800 to +1500)
The Green Bay Packers were able to squeak by the Houston Texans in a battle of dark horse Super Bowl contenders. We all know the Packers would have a solid team this season, but after getting past the Texans, they should now be looked at as one of the top contenders in the NFC and their latest Super Bowl odds reflect that fact.
The biggest thing working against the Packers this season is the fact they play in the stacked NFC North.
Pittsburgh Steelers (+4000 to +3000)
The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to find ways to win games people don't think they'll win. They were small underdogs to the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football but they ended up dominating Aaron Rodgers and company, beating them in impressive fashion by a final score of 37-15.
People questioned Mike Tomlin's decision to start Russell Wilson, but he looked strong in the win and could lead the Steelers to taking the next step. They're now 5-2 on the year.
Seattle Seahawks (+5000 to +4000)
After a rough stretch of three games, the Seahawks showed the NFL world that they can still be a top team when they're firing on all cylinders. They beat the red-hot Falcons by a score of 34-14 and are now sitting in a playoff spot in the NFC.
Denver Broncos (+12000 to +9000)
You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who actually thinks the Denver Broncos are Super Bowl contenders, but there's no denying their defense is elite. if Bo Nix can continue to do enough to put their defense in a good spot, the Broncos are going to be a tough out for any team they face this season.
Don't look now, but the Broncos have a winning record.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
San Francisco 49ers (+650 to +1100)
The San Francisco 49ers have a losing record through the first seven weeks of the NFL season. Not only that, but they're one of the most injured teams in the league. We still don't have any word on when (or if) Christian McCaffrey will return to the lineup and now they've lost Brandon Aiyuk to a torn ACL.
Could the defending NFC champions miss the playoffs? It's starting to look like a very real possibility.
Houston Texans (+1100 to +1600)
The Houston Texans suffered a narrow defeat to the Packers in Week 7 and their Super Bowl odds have fallen off as a result, but now may be a good time to buy some stock in the Texans, who are still in the driver's seat in the AFC South. With that being said, they'll need to find ways to beat teams like the Vikings and Packers if they want to be true Super Bowl contenders.
Atlanta Falcons (+2500 to +4000)
Not only did the Falcons look the worst they've looked since Week 1, but now they all of a sudden lost the top spot in the NFC South and even making the playoffs is questionable with how competitive the wild card race is in the conference. They need to find some sort of pass rush if they want to be taken seriously in 2024.
New York Jets (+3000 to +4000)
The Jets' season is on the brink of being over. At 2-5, they're in danger of missing the playoffs entirely and the Aaron Rodgers experiment is starting to look like a failure. Luckily for them, they have a relatively easy game ahead of them in Week 8 in the Patriots. They'll hope to use that game to find some momentum this season.
