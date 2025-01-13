Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers Following NFL Wild Card Round (Are Commanders a Dark Horse?)
Five of the six NFL Wild-Card games are in the books and we have a clear picture of what the Divisional Round will look like.
With only nine teams left in the race for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the odds to win the Super Bowl have been narrowed down. Let's take a look at the biggest movers in the latest Super Bowl odds to win it all.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Buffalo Bills (+650 to +500)
The Buffalo Bills took care of business against the Denver Broncos in the Wild-Card Round. Many people, including yours truly, felt if there was going to be a big upset in the opening round of the playoffs there was a chance it was going to be the Broncos. Now, the Bills will welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Buffalo for the Divisional Round.
Washington Commanders (+4500 to +2500)
The biggest upset in the Wild-Card Round was the Washington Commanders beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 3-point underdogs. The Commanders still have some holes, especially on defense, but their offense is electric and Jayden Daniels looks nothing like a rookie. His ability to use his legs gives opposing defenses a lot to handle and he plays his best in clutch situations. The Commanders should now rightfully be looked at as legitimate dark horse contenders in the NFC Playoffs.
Houston Texans (+8000 to +5500)
The Houston Texans had plenty of issues down the stretch of the regular season, but they woke up against the Chargers and cruised to a dominating victory. They have a huge test infront of them in the Divisional Round, hitting the road to take on the back-to-back Super Bowl champs, but if their defense continues to play like they did against the Chargers, crazy things could happen.
