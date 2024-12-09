Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers Following Week 14 (Rams Emerge as Super Bowl Dark Horse)
BYE weeks are now in the rear view mirror which means we're in the final stretch of the 2024 NFL regular season. Only four games remain for teams to make a final push for a playoff spot or to improve their postseason seeding.
As the playoff picture continues to become more clear, let's take a look at the biggest risers and falls in the latest odds to win Super Bowl 59.
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Pittsburgh Steelers (+2200 to +2000)
The Steelers took a huge step toward locking up the AFC North in Week 14 when they took down the Cleveland Browns in impressive fashion. They have a tough gauntlet to close out their season with games against the Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs, and Bengals, but a two-game lead over Baltimore will give them some cushion. Hosting at least one playoff game would be huge for the Steelers' Super Bowl hopes.
Seattle Seahawks (+8000 to +6500)
The Seahawks are another team that improved their chances to win their division with a Week 14 victory. Beating the Cardinals gave them sole possession of first place in the crowded NFC West and while Seattle may not be in the same caliber as the likes of the Lions or Eagles, anything can happen once you get to the playoffs, especially if you have a chance to host at least one game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5000 to +4000)
The Buccaneers have stormed all the way back in the NFC South and now are in sole possession of first place and hold -255 odds of clinching the division once again. They still have issues on the defensive side of the football, but Tampa Bay is a dangerous opponent for any team due to how explosive Baker Mayfield and their offense is.
Los Angeles Rams (+10000 to +5500)
The Rams still have a ways to go to win the NFC West, but if they can sneak into the playoffs they're going to be a tough out for any team. Their jump from 100-1 to 55-1 odds is the biggest jump on the oddsboard after Week 14.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Movement
Buffalo Bills (+500 to +700)
The Bills losing to the Rams on Sunday paired with a Chiefs win against the Chargers significantly hurts their chances of capturing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Now, they'll have to go 4-0 to close out the season and hope the Chiefs stumble to a 2-2 record. They may need to do things the hard way if they want to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
Green Bay Packers (+1400 to +1800)
The Packers could've had a legitimate shot at winning the NFC North if they had beat the Lions on Thursday Night Football, but they fell to Detroit on a last-second field goal and now it's almost guaranteed they'll enter the playoffs as a wild card team, significantly hindering their chances of a deep playoff run.
Arizona Cardinals (+8000 to +11000)
The Cardinals had a shot of re-claiming the top spot in the NFC West with a win against the Seahawks but a loss now makes their path to the playoffs a difficult one. It may be time for Arizona to start looking ahead to how they can improve their roster in the offseason.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
