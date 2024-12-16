Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers Following Week 15 (Ravens Take Huge Leap in Latest Odds)
We're entering the final three weeks of the NFL regular season and the final few playoff spots are being locked up. Now, it's all about seeding in the postseason which includes a few division races that will come down to the last week.
As the playoff picture becomes more clear, we'll get a better idea of which teams have the best chances of winning Super Bowl 59. Let's take a look at the teams who climbed and fell on the latest Super Bowl odds list.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Buffalo Bills (+550 to +425)
The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions in a Super Bowl preview and all of a sudden they have a chance to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes was injured in the Chiefs game against the Browns and if he can't play in a couple of their remaining games, the Bills can get back in the mix if they continue to win. They may just be the best team in the NFL and sportsbooks have made them the new Super Bowl favorites.
Baltimore Ravens (+1200 to +850)
With a win against the Giants and a Steelers loss to the Eagles, the Ravens now have a chance to win the AFC North. They play the Steelers in a pivotal game on Saturday and if they grab that victory, they have a strong chance of hosting a playoff game, significantly boosting their chances of going on a Super Bowl run.
It also helps they seem to have fixed their defensive issues.
Minnesota Vikings (+1600 to +1400)
With the Detroit Lions losing to the Bills while continuing to suffer injuries on the defensive side of the football, the top spot in the NFC North as well as the No. 1 seed in the NFC is very much in the mix for the Minnesota Vikings. People keep waiting for Sam Darnold to regress, but he might just be a top tier quarterback in the NFL now.
Green Bay Packers (+1700 to +1400)
The Green Bay Packs dismantled the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football and even if they don't get back in the mix in the division, they're a team that no one will want to face in the NFC Playoffs.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Detroit Lions (+280 to +450)
Not only is the No. 1 seed now in jeopardy for the Detroit Lions, but their defensive injuries continue to stack up, now losing Alim McNeill and Carlton Davis for the season. If they want to win the Super Bowl, their offense may need to score 40+ points a game. They did that against the Bills on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to overcome their defensive shortcomings.
Pittsburgh Steelers (+2000 to +3000)
The Steelers lost the Battle of Pennsylvania and now they have a gauntlet to finish out the season with games against the Ravens, Chiefs, and Bengals. If they want to win the AFC North, beating the Ravens in Baltimore on Saturday is going to be absolutely pivotal. If they don't, they may have to hit the road in the first round of the playoffs.
Los Angeles Chargers (+4000 to +5000)
Not only have the Chargers fallen to the No. 7 seed in the AFC Playoffs, but they're all of a sudden in danger of missing the playoffs entirely. They'll need to take care of business and win two of their last three, but if they go 1-2 or 0-3, this could be an all-time implosion from a team who had been firmly in a playoff spot almost all season.
Seattle Seahawks (+7000 to +12000)
Not only did the Seahawks lose the top spot in the NFC West, but Geno Smith suffered an injury which could keep him out of the mix in the final stretch of the season. If he can't go, the Seahawks can kiss the playoffs goodbye.
