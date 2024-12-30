Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movers Following Week 17 (Chargers Are a Super Bowl Dark Horse)
There is just one week left in the 2024 NFL regular season and the playoff picture is largely set.
In the NFC, the only spot still available is the NFC South winner, which will likely be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as long as they can take care of business as double-digit favorites against the New Orleans Saints. If they lose, the Falcons will get in with a win against the Carolina Panthers.
In the AFC, the Denver Broncos will grab the final spot if they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, who will be resting the majority of their starters. If they lose, the final spot will go to either the Miami Dolphins or Cincinnati Bengals.
With all of that in mind, let's take a look at the biggest risers and fallers in the latest list of odds to win Super Bowl 59 following Week 17 action.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Baltimore Ravens (+750 to +650)
With a win against the Houston Texans in Week 17, the Ravens just need to beat the lowly Cleveland Browns or have the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the Bengals for Baltimore to clinch the AFC North and a home game that goes along with it. That goes a long way in giving them an easier path to Super Bowl 59.
Minnesota Vikings (+1100 to +850)
A win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 sets the Vikings up with a chance to not only clinch the NFC North but also get the No. 1 seed in the conference which comes with home-field advantage and a first-round bye. All they have to do is take down the Detroit Lions in Week 18 to do it. If they do, they may become the favorites to come out of the NFC.
Los Angeles Chargers (+4500 to +3500)
The Chargers have locked up a playoff spot and now they have a chance to improve to the No. 5 seed in the AFC, which would set them up for the easiest possible wild-card matchup in the Houston Texans. They'll achieve that by beating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 and the Bengals beating the Steelers. If that doesn't happen, they'll have a much tougher game in the Ravens in the opening round.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5000 to +3000)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers regained control of their own destiny by beating the Carolina Panthers and then having the Commanders beat the Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Now, all they need to do is beat the Saints as 14-point favorites to lock up the NFC South and the right to host a playoff game.
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Pittsburgh Steelers (+3500 to +5500)
The Pittsburgh Steelers lose control of the AFC North by losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas. Now they need to beat the Bengals on Saturday and hope the Browns can pull off the biggest upset of the season against the Ravens if they want to win the division. Not only that but if they fail to beat the Bengals and the Chargers beat the Raiders, Pittsburgh will have to go to Baltimore in the wild-card round, setting up for an uphill battle.
Houston Texans (+4500 to +7000)
The Texans have long been locked into the No. 4 seed, but they look like the worst playoff team by a significant margin. Their team had already not looked as good as they did at times in 2024, but they've only gotten worse as the season has gone on and now their offense is useless with the amount of injuries their receiver room has suffered. They have scored a combined 21 points in their last two games. They're primed for a first-round upset.
Atlanta Falcons (+9000 to +30000)
The Falcons loss to the Commanders on Sunday night effectively ended their Super Bowl dreams. Now, their only hope is the Saints upsetting the Buccaneers in Week 18 and then beating the Carolina Panthers. They let their playoff hopes slip through their fingers.
