Bills 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Oddsmakers are Still Optimistic About Buffalo)
The Buffalo Bills suffered yet another postseason heartbreak in 2023 and then followed that up with significant roster turnover this offseason which included trading away their star receiver, Stefon Diggs.
Bills fans shouldn't lose faith in this team quite yet, they still have Josh Allen as their quarterback and oddsmakers are still evaluating them as a team that's destined for the postseason.
Let's take a look at their odds to make the playoffs for the sixth straight season, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Buffalo Bills Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes -172
- No +138
Expect the Bills to Be a Playoff Team Once Again
The Bills' odds to make the playoffs this upcoming season are set at -172. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 63.24% chance of returning to the postseason.
While that still leaves a lot of room for them to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018, there's still a solid chance they'll have another shot to finally break their Super Bowl drought.
They may have lost Diggs in the offseason, but they gained the likes of Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Keon Coleman, a wide receiver from Florida State who they drafted with their first pick at No. 33 overall.
The biggest challenge for the Bills is the AFC East is going to be the toughest it has been in years. Not only will the Miami Dolphins once again be a contender to win the division, but the New York Jets are poised to make a run in the AFC. The Jets already have an elite defense and now with an improved offense and a healthy Aaron Rodgers, the Bills will have their hands full against them.
Even if they can't win the division in 2024, the Bills will be in a position to lock up a wild card spot when they enter the final stretch of the season.
