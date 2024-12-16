Bills Surge to Favorite in Latest Super Bowl Odds Over Lions, Chiefs and Eagles
We have just three weeks left of the NFL season and we have a new favorite to win Super Bowl 59.
For the past number of weeks, the Detroit Lions were set as favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but the Buffalo Bills have stolen that spot from them after beating them in a potential Super Bowl preview in Week 15.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
Super Bowl 59 Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Bills +425
- Eagles +450
- Lions +450
- Chiefs +600
- Ravens +850
- Vikings +1400
- Packers +1400
- Buccaneers +3000
- Steelers +3000
- Texans +3000
- Broncos +3500
- Rams +4500
- Commanders +5000
- Chargers +5000
- Seahawks +12000
- Cardinals +15000
- Falcons +15000
The Bills have taken over as the +425 Super Bowl favorites. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 19.05% chance of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Those odds are just slightly better than the Eagles and Lions, both at +450. The Chiefs are fourth on the list at +600 and the Ravens are fifth at +850.
Bills Still Alive for No. 1 Seed in AFC
One of the reasons the Bills have seen a bump on their odds has been because the No. 1 seed in the AFC is still very much alive. The Chiefs will have to lose two of their last three games, but with Patrick Mahomes now suffering an ankle injury, that's a very real possibility. Kansas City has the Texans, Steelers, and Broncos in their final three weeks. Meanwhile, the Bills can toss themselves in cruise control with games against the Patriots (twice) and Jets.
If the Bills can capture home field advantage, they have a clear path to the Super Bowl and are deserving of being the betting favorites.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.