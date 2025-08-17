Bills vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears are set to face each other in preseason action on Sunday night at Soldier Field.
We didn't see many starters in the Bears' first preseason game, a 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins, but we're now expected to see all of them play a significant amount of snaps against the Bills, including quarterback Caleb Williams.
It hasn't been decided or announced yet whether we'll see the Bills play their starters in this game, but we're likely to see their backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, play a significant amount of snaps against his former team.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this exhibition showdown.
Bills vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills +2.5 (-105)
- Bears -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bills +122
- Bears -144
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-115)
- UNDER 40.5 (-105)
Bills vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bills Record: 0-1
- Bears Record: 0-1
Bills vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Sean McDermott is 17-10 straight up and 17-10 against the spread in the preseason as a head coach
- Ben Johnson is 0-0-1 straight up and 0-1-1 against the preseason as a head coach
Bills vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
Even if the Bears play their starters on Sunday night and the Bills don't, I still like Buffalo's chances in this game. They are a much deeper team than the Bears, and Mitch Trubisky is a more than capable quarterback, especially now that he's going against his former team.
The Bears still have a lot of issues they need to work out as a team, and I don't expect them to be firing on all cylinders at any point in the preseason.
Finally, Sean McDermott has proved he believes there's a value in winning games in the preseason, going 17-10 straight up and against the spread in his career. That's enough for me to take the points with the Bills on Sunday night.
Pick: Bills +2.5 (-105) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
