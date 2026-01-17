Bills vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Divisional Round (Rushing to the End Zone)

The Denver Broncos open up their playoffs by hosting the Buffalo Bills after earning a bye last week.

Denver has been a solid defense all year long, so it might be tough for Buffalo to score more than a touchdown or two. But who might find the end zone at Mile High this weekend?

I’m looking at a few chalky picks, but that’s the only way to look in what could be a low-scoring game. I truly believe that at least two of these players will score this weekend to make a profit.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this NFL Divisional Round matchup on Saturday, January 17.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bills vs. Broncos

RJ Harvey Anytime Touchdown (-130)

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (-120)

James Cook Anytime Touchdown (-110)

I broke down this pick in the Bills vs. Broncos best NFL prop bets article:

While Bo Nix saw his touchdown numbers fade in the second half of the season, running back RJ Harvey picked things up. He ran for two scores and had four through the air through 11 games before finishing the season with six touchdowns (five rushing) in as many contests.

Harvey is a threat on the ground and through the air. He led the Broncos with 12 touchdowns this season, and it wasn’t particularly close with Courtland Sutton’s seven behind him.

The Broncos should look to control the game and the clock by using Harvey both in the rushing and passing game.

Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns in Jacksonville last week, both from within two yards of the goal line. The Bills are the new team in the playoffs, weaponizing the tush push, including a 10-yard carry to set up Allen’s second score.

Allen now has 16 touchdowns in 18 games this season, including six games with multiple touchdowns, so 2+ TDs at a big plus odds number might not be a bad look either.

At nearly a pick’em price to score, I have to back Allen to get pushed into the end zone again this week in Denver.

James Cook finished the regular season tied with Josh Allen for the team lead in touchdowns at 14. The running back had 12 of them on the ground and two more through the air.

Cook didn’t score last week in Jacksonville, making it three weeks in a row without a score for the running back. However, that was the first time going three straight games without a touchdown this season for Cook, and he should get plenty of looks this week, given the injuries throughout Buffalo’s offense.

