Bills vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets for Divisional Round (Does Bo Know?)

The Buffalo Bills won a back-and-forth affair in Jacksonville to set up a Divisional Round matchup against the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon.

Denver only allowed 18.3 points per game this season, though, so points could be harder to come by for the Bills this week.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Bills vs. Broncos in the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, January 17.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Bills vs. Broncos

Bo Nix UNDER 1.5 Passing TDs (-147)

RJ Harvey Anytime Touchdown (-130)

Dawson Knox OVER 21.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

The Broncos rode their defense and a balanced offensive attack to a 14-3 record and a first-round bye this season. Bo Nix did his job in managing the game, but he only threw for 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 17 contests.

Nix’s passing numbers faded as the season moved along, though, at least in terms of touchdowns. After throwing for 17 touchdowns in his first nine games, he had just eight in his final eight contests. That includes a four-touchdown game against Green Bay, which was the only time in his last eight games he had multiple touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, the Bills tightened their passing defense in the second half of the season. They allowed just seven touchdowns in their final six regular-season games, four of which came in one week from Joe Burrow.

The Broncos should continue to lean on their defense and running game at home against the Bills.

While Bo Nix saw his touchdown numbers fade in the second half of the season, running back RJ Harvey picked things up. He ran for two scores and had four through the air through 11 games before finishing the season with six touchdowns (five rushing) in as many contests.

Harvey is a threat on the ground and through the air. He led the Broncos with 12 touchdowns this season, and it wasn’t particularly close with Courtland Sutton’s seven behind him.

The Broncos should look to control the game and the clock by using Harvey both in the rushing and passing game.

The Bills boast two strong tight ends in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Through 18 games this season, Kincaid and Knox are tied with 49 targets. Kincaid had three catches on five targets last week, with Knox hauling in all three of his targets for 30 yards.

That was the third straight game with at least 24 yards for Knox, who had 38 receiving yards in last year’s playoff win against Denver.

After a slow start to the season in which Knox’s game-high was 20 yards through seven contests, he’s had at least 23 receiving yards in nine of his last 11 games.

