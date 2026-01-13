Bills vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Divisional Round

The Buffalo Bills went into Jacksonville as road underdogs and took down the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round. They’re now slight road favorites as they head to Denver to take on the top-seeded Broncos in the Divisional Round.

Denver was an impressive 14-3 this season, including 8-1 at home. The Broncos were able to rest up during the bye week while Buffalo played a back-and-forth game in Jacksonville.

Can Josh Allen and the Bills get over the hump in Denver?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in the NFL Divisional Round.

Bills vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bills -1.5 (-105)

Broncos +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bills -122

Broncos +102

Total

46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Bills vs. Broncos How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 17

Time: TBD

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

How to Watch (TV): TBD

Bills record: 13-5

Broncos record: 14-3

Bills vs. Broncos Betting Trends

The Bills are 8-10 against the spread this season.

The Broncos are 8-9 against the spread this season.

The UNDER is 10-8 in the Bills' games this season.

The UNDER is 10-7 in the Broncos' games this season.

The Bills are 5-4 against the spread on the road this season.

The Broncos are 6-3 against the spread at home this season.

Bills vs. Broncos Injury Reports

Bills Injury Report

Jordan Phillips – injured reserve

Gabe Davis – questionable

Ty Johnson – questionable

Maxwell Hairston – questionable

Terrel Bernard – questionable

Jordan Poyer – questionable

Joshua Palmer – injured reserve

Ed Oliver – injured reserve

Damar Hamlin – injured reserve

Curtis Samuel – injured reserve

Broncos Injury Report

Drew Sanders – questionable

Dre Greenlaw – questionable

J.K. Dobbins – injured reserve

John Franklin-Myers – questionable

P.J. Locke – questionable

Bills vs. Broncos Key Player to Watch

Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has always been a terrific regular-season quarterback, but one of the main knocks on him is that he has yet to reach a Super Bowl. That’s largely due to the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty ruling the AFC in recent years, but even with the Chiefs out of the picture, the Bills still must go on the road if they want to reach their first Super Bowl in over 30 years.

Allen had a strong start to the postseason in Jacksonville. He threw for 273 yards and a touchdown on 28 of 35 passing, and ran for 33 yards and two scores on 11 carries. He didn’t turn the ball over, which will be important on Saturday in Denver.

It also won’t be as easy for Allen and the Bills to move the ball against the Broncos. Denver allowed the second-fewest yards per game (278.2) this season and fewest yards per play (4.8).

All eyes will be on Allen in Denver on Saturday.

Bills vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick

The Broncos have been a well-oiled machine this season. They’ve done enough on offense to win games, and their defense is one of the best in the league.

Bo Nix learned a few lessons last year in Buffalo as the Bills eliminated the Broncos with a 31-7 win in the Wild Card round. Denver has also been terrific at home this season, while the Bills needed a few clutch plays to down the Jaguars in this year’s Wild Card round.

I’ll take the Broncos at home, but the under is a good look as well.

Pick: Broncos moneyline (+102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.