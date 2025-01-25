Bills vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for AFC Championship Game
We only have three NFL games left to watch and bet on before the long offseason so we need to make sure we take full advantage of them. One of the ways we can do that is by placing a few bets on touchdown scorers in the AFC Championship.
All we need is for the player we bet on to find the end zone. If they do, our bet cashes.
Let's take a look at my top three touchdown scorers for this Bills vs. Chiefs showdown.
Bills vs. Chiefs Touchdown Bets
- Travis Kelce Touchdown (+120)
- Marquise Brown Touchdown (+260)
- Mack Hollins Touchdown (+650)
Travis Kelce Touchdown (+120)
+120 odds may not get you out of bed this morning, but that doesn't mean there's no value on Travis Kelce to score a touchdown. I think we can all agree at this point that the Chiefs' tight end steps up his game in the postseason. He has scored 20 touchdowns in 23 postseason appearances including scoring at least once in nine of the Chiefs' last 11 playoff games.
He has also scored five touchdowns in the Chiefs' three playoff games against the Bills since the start of the Mahomes/Kelce area. Let's bet on that trend continuing on Sunday night.
Marquise Brown Touchdown (+260)
Hollywood Brown didn't record any stats in the Chiefs' playoff game last week, but he still played 67% of snaps and his production in Weeks 15 and Weeks 16 shows promise for the upcoming game. In his two regular season starts, he racked up nine receptions for 91 yards.
He's worth a bet at +260 odds.
Mack Hollins Touchdown (+650)
If you were to guess who has the most receiving touchdowns for the Bills this season, you'd probably guess Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, or Dalton Kincaid. What may surprise you is the actual answer is Mack Hollins, who hauled in five receiving touchdowns on the year.
Hollins doesn't rack up many receptions, but he has a nose for the end zone. It's not often you can get +650 odds on a team's top touchdown receiver to find the end zone.
