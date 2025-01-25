SI

Bills vs. Chiefs Best First Touchdown Scorer Picks for AFC Championship Game

Bet Kareem Hunt to score the first touchdown in the AFC Championship
Conference Championship Sunday will wrap up on Sunday night with the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

One of the most electric bets you can place on an NFL game is which player scores the first touchdown. While it's hard to predict, you'll win a nice payout if you're able to guess it correctly. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite option for each team to score the first touchdown of the AFC Championship.

Bills vs. Chiefs First Touchdown Bets

  • Kareem Hunt First Touchdown (+900)
  • Khalil Shakir First Touchdown (+1300)

Kareem Hunt First Touchdown (+900)

Despite Isiah Pacheco returning to full strength, Kareem Hunt is still getting the bulk of snaps. Hunt played 47% of offensive naps last week against the Texans including scoring a touchdown while Pacheco played just 31% of snaps, recording on five rush attempts.

The Bills have allowed 4.6 yards per carry throughout the season, which ranks 23rd amongst all teams. That means the Chiefs should be able to find success on the ground against them. Hunt averaged 4.29 yards per rush against them in Week 8. I love this bet at 9-1 odds.

Khalil Shakir First Touchdown (+1300)

Khalil Shakir has become the primary receiver for the Bills. He has seen 6+ targets in 12 straight starts including hauling in six receptions for 67 yards last week against the Ravens. The Bills spread the ball out a ton through the air but if you're going to be on a pass-catcher to haul in the first score, Shakir is the obvious option.

