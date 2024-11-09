Bills vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 10 action. The Bills have a chance to further extend their lead in the AFC East while keeping themselves in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Colts need a win for a chance to reclaim a spot in the postseason.
If you want to bet a few player props for this game, you've come to the right place. I have three locked in, including an anytime touchdown bet.
Bills vs. Colts Prop Bets
- Jonathan Taylor OVER 80.5 Rush Yards (-115)
- Khalil Shakir OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+125)
Jonathan Taylor OVER 80.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Jonathan Taylor has a favorable matchup ahead of him in the Bills. Buffalo allows 4.8 yards per rush, which ranks 26th in the NFL. The Colts would be smart to lean on the run game against the Bills, and it's going to help that Taylor averages 5.08 yards per carry and 93.7 rush yards per game when playing at home. He'll be the focus of their offense on Sunday.
Khalil Shakir OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Khalil Shakir to go OVER his receiving yards total is my No. 1 ranked player prop for Week 10:
The Bills receiving core is banged up this week. Curtis Samuel, Amari Cooper, and Keon Coleman are questionable heading into their Week 10 game against the Colts, which sets things up nicely for Khalil Shakir. He's already averaging 58.9 receiving yards per game this season, so he should have no issue hitting his season average in yards considering Buffalo will likely have to lean on him in this game.
It's also worth noting the Colts rank 26th in opponent yards per pass attempt, 21st in opponent dropback EPA, and 19th in opponent dropback success rate.
Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+125)
With Josh Allen's receiving core banged up, don't be surprised if he takes off and runs more often than he has this season. He's due for some positive regression when it comes to rushing touchdowns as well. He had 15 rushing touchdowns last season, but only three in 2024. Now could be the time to bet on him to score for a fourth time this season.
