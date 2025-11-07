Bills vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Buffalo Cover?)
The two-team race for the top of the AFC East is still going and the Buffalo Bills are trying to keep up with the New England Patriots. Buffalo will get a chance to secure its seventh win of the season as a 9.5-point road favorite against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. This will be the second and final meeting between the divisional rivals this year.
Buffalo knocked off the piping hot Kansas City Chiefs 28-21 in Week 9. They’ve broken out of their cold streak with two straight wins. Josh Allen is elevating his team with tremendous production and is back on top of the MVP odds leaderboard. The Dolphins have struggled to get consistency from their quarterback, and that’ll likely put them at a major disadvantage here. Even if the game is at Hard Rock Stadium.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Bills vs. Dolphin Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills: -9.5 (-108)
- Dolphins: +9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bills: -470
- Dolphins: +360
Total
- 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Bills vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
The Bills are back on track and have covered in two straight games after failing two for four weeks in a row. The Dolphins have covered against Buffalo once, but have lost a lot of offensive firepower since the first time these two teams met this year.
Miami is fresh off scoring just six points against one of the NFL’s worst scoring defenses, so Buffalo can give them just as much trouble. That’s been the case in recent years at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tua Tagovailoa will enter this matchup 1-3 against the spread against the Bills all-time at home. Bank on him dropping to 1-4 after this weekend.
Final Score Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.