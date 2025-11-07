SI

Bills vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can Buffalo Cover?)

Can Buffalo stay hot in pursuit of New England?

Ameer Tyree

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are favored against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are favored against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The two-team race for the top of the AFC East is still going and the Buffalo Bills are trying to keep up with the New England Patriots. Buffalo will get a chance to secure its seventh win of the season as a 9.5-point road favorite against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. This will be the second and final meeting between the divisional rivals this year.

Buffalo knocked off the piping hot Kansas City Chiefs 28-21 in Week 9. They’ve broken out of their cold streak with two straight wins. Josh Allen is elevating his team with tremendous production and is back on top of the MVP odds leaderboard. The Dolphins have struggled to get consistency from their quarterback, and that’ll likely put them at a major disadvantage here. Even if the game is at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.

Bills vs. Dolphin Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Bills: -9.5 (-108)
  • Dolphins: +9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

  • Bills: -470
  • Dolphins: +360

Total

  • 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)


Bills vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction

The Bills are back on track and have covered in two straight games after failing two for four weeks in a row. The Dolphins have covered against Buffalo once, but have lost a lot of offensive firepower since the first time these two teams met this year.

Miami is fresh off scoring just six points against one of the NFL’s worst scoring defenses, so Buffalo can give them just as much trouble. That’s been the case in recent years at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa will enter this matchup 1-3 against the spread against the Bills all-time at home. Bank on him dropping to 1-4 after this weekend.

Final Score Prediction:  Bills 31, Dolphins 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.

Published
Ameer Tyree
AMEER TYREE

Ameer Tyree is a sports betting writer for Sports Illustrated with years of experience covering the NFL, college football, the NBA, the WNBA and the EPL. His work has been featured on The Sporting News, DraftKings Network, CBS Sports and Covers. He strives to find the best value on the board and takes pride in being the world's top James Harden apologist.

Home/Betting