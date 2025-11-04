Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills after a long week following their 28-6 loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.
Meanwhile, the Bills took down the Chiefs 28-21 on Sunday afternoon for their second straight win.
Can the Bills cover as big road favorites in Miami?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Bills vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills -8.5 (-110)
- Dolphins +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills: -425
- Dolphins: +330
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bills vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bills record: 6-2
- Dolphins record: 2-7
Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The Bills are 4-4 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are 4-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-4 in the Bills' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-2-1 in the Dolphins' games this season.
- The Bills are 2-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Dolphins are 2-2 against the spread at home this season.
Bills vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Michael Hoecht – questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- TBA
Bills vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch
James Cook III, Running Back, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen gets most of the spotlight in Buffalo, but it’s been James Cook who deserves it this season. He ranks second in the NFL with 867 yards through eight games, just 28 yards behind Jonathan Taylor, who has played in nine games.
Cook is coming off his second straight 100-yard game, and he’s now reached the century mark in six of nine contests this season. He should add to that total against a Dolphins defense that struggles against the run.
Miami has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game (145.6) this season, and just allowed 119 to Derrick Henry. Cook should be able to do the same in Miami.
Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
The Dolphins struggled out of the gate and haven’t really recovered, but they’ve been able to keep it close in a few of their losses. Those were largely in the early part of the season, though, as they’ve scored just six points in each of their last two losses with a 34-10 win in Atlanta in between.
The Bills are coming off an upset win over the Chiefs and covered as -7.5 favorites in their 40-9 win in Carolina the week prior. This game may not be that much of a blowout, but the Bills should be able to win by double digits against a flailing Dolphins squad.
Pick: Bills -8.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
