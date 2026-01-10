Bills vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend (Looking at Lawrence)
The Jacksonville Jaguars welcome the Buffalo Bills to town in a Wild Card Weekend showdown on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams finished the season hot, with Jacksonville posting a 12-4 record and Buffalo going 12-5 this year. Home-field advantage may be crucial in this one, though, as the Jags were 7-2 at home while the Bills were 5-3 on the road.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Bills vs. Jaguars in the NFL Wild Card Round on Sunday, January 11.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bills vs. Jaguars
- Ty Johnson OVER 13.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
- Trevor Lawrence OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-104)
- Trevor Lawrence Anytime TD (+170)
Ty Johnson OVER 13.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
James Cook is still the head chef in the Bills’ backfield, but Ty Johnson has been a nice secondary back for Buffalo. The veteran running back was used fairly consistently throughout the season, and although he never really went off in any games, he made the most of his usage, especially in the second half.
Johnson had at least 14 receiving yards in eight of the last nine games of the year. He usually only receives a handful of targets, but he’s able to make defenders miss and pick up yards after the catch out of the backfield.
The running back had a catch of over 13.5 yards in five games this season, so we have a chance to cash this in one play.
Trevor Lawrence OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (-104)
The Jaguars have been patient with Trevor Lawrence, and it’s paid off. He still had his interception issues this season with 12, but he threw for a career-high 29 touchdowns and reached the 4,000-yard mark for the third time in his career.
Lawrence was particularly impressive in the second half of the season. He threw for 18 touchdowns in his final seven games, including at least three scores in four of those games. The Colts held him to no touchdown passes, but he had two or more in the other six.
This should be a shootout in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon with Lawrence staying hot at home.
Trevor Lawrence Anytime TD (+170)
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t just been doing it with his arm. He’s been finding ways to score with his legs as well. He ran for a career-high nine touchdowns this season, which is more than the past two years combined.
Just like with his passing touchdowns, Lawrence’s rushing scores also ramped up in the latter stages of the season. He ran for four scores in a three-game span prior to not scoring in a blowout win over the Titans in Week 18.
All eyes might be on Josh Allen to score, but Lawrence will be able to match him, and at a much better +170 price no less.
