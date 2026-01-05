Bills vs. Jaguars Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (Highest Total of Weekend in Jacksonville)
The Jacksonville Jaguars reversed their fortunes with a 13-4 season following a 4-13 campaign last year. They bring an eight-game winning streak into their NFL Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo saw its streak of five straight AFC East titles end thanks to the New England Patriots, so the Bills will head on the road in the Wild Card Round this year.
These teams don’t meet too often, but the Jaguars did get one of their four wins last season with a 47-10 road victory in Buffalo.
Let’s get right into the odds for Bills vs. Jaguars in the Wild Card Round on Sunday, Jan. 11.
Bills vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bills -1.5 (-108)
- Jaguars +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bills -122
- Jaguars +102
Total
- 51.5 (Over -124/Under -107)
The Jaguars are home underdogs in Wild Card Weekend despite finishing the season 13-4 and 7-2 at home. These odds could always flip over the course of the week, though, as nothing is set in stone as of yet.
The Bills’ moneyline odds of -122 give an implied probability of 54.95% that they’ll advance to the Divisional Round with a road win.
High-Scoring Game on Tap in Jacksonville?
While the other five games of Wild Card Weekend have lower totals, the Bills vs. Jacksonville total is set at the highest of the round at 51.5. It makes sense as these were two of the highest-scoring offenses in the league this season.
The Bills ranked fourth in the NFL with 28.3 points per game, and the Jaguars were right there with 27.9 points per contest, good for sixth-most in the league. Both teams have top-12 defenses in terms of points allowed as well, with Jacksonville at 19.8 and Buffalo at 21.5.
It’s a bit surprising that the Jaguars are road underdogs, even if it’s only barely. They were an impressive 7-2 at home this season, and one of those “home” losses came in London against the Rams.
Meanwhile, the Bills went just 5-3 on the road this season and a few of those victories were close calls, including in their road finale in Cleveland.
Turnover differential is always important, but especially so in the playoffs. That also favors the home team with the Jaguars at plus-13 and the Bills at just plus-one.
No matter what, it should be a good game in Jacksonville.
Given that this is the No. 3 vs. No. 6 seed matchup, neither team has any real idea where they might be playing next week if they win. That’ll depend on how the other games in New England and Pittsburgh shake out.
