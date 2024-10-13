Bills vs. Jets Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6
The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills have both dropped back-to-back games heading into their primetime matchup on Monday Night Football in Week 6.
New York’s offense has been stuck in mud the last two weeks, scoring just 26 total points in losses to Denver and Minnesota.
Now, it has to face a Buffalo team that opened the season 3-0 but was blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 and lost to the Houston Texans in Week 5 in a game where Josh Allen completed just nine of his 30 pass attempts.
With both offenses struggling, finding players to bet in the anytime touchdown scorer market won’t be easy.
To make things even tougher, James Cook and Khalil Shakir – arguably the two most reliable players in the Bills offense – are both questionable on Monday night.
So, who should we target to score in Week 6?
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bills vs. Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Josh Allen Anytime TD (+145)
- Allen Lazard Anytime TD (+235)
- Ty Johnson Anytime TD (+600)
Josh Allen Anytime TD (+145)
Allen scored twice on the ground in Week 1, but he hasn’t found the end zone since despite registering 160 total rushing yards on 26 carries this season.
This could be a matchup to consider betting on Allen to run one in, as Cook is dealing with a toe injury that could limit him on Monday night.
After Allen couldn’t get much going through the air in Week 5, the Bills may dial up a few designed runs for the quarterback in the red zone to get back on track offensively.
Allen Lazard Anytime TD (+235)
I can’t quit Allen Lazard, because Aaron Rodgers keeps looking his way in the red zone.
Lazard has four touchdowns in five games this season, scoring in three of his five appearances.
The veteran receiver has three games with eight or more targets (including each of his last two matchups) and he’s played at least 82 percent of New York’s snaps in every game.
Given his chemistry with Rodgers, Lazard is worth a shot to find the end zone every week in this offense.
Ty Johnson Anytime TD (+600)
This play also goes in line with Cook being banged up.
If the Bills running back sits (he’s expected to play) or is limited due to his injury, Johnson is a great bet to find the end zone.
The veteran running back had a receiving touchdown in Week 3 and a rushing score in Week 4, and he has a consistent role in the offense as a third-down back even if Cook is active.
Johnson has played in at least 16 percent of Buffalo’s snaps in every game this season, tallying double-digit snap counts in four of his five games.
Last week, he played a season-high 21 snaps and ran for 15 yards on three carries. At +600, Johnson is worth a dart throw with a potentially expanded role in Week 6.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.