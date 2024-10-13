Bills vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 6 (Can Buffalo Cover?)
The AFC East takes center stage on Monday night as the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets square off at MetLife Stadium.
New York comes into this game off back-to-back ugly offensive showings (and losses) that led to the firing of head coach Robert Saleh.
Does that motivate the team to pick up a win in Week 6?
Oddsmakers aren’t sold, setting Josh Allen and the Bills are road favorites on Monday. Allen and company have struggled the last two weeks, getting blown out in primetime by the Baltimore Ravens before losing to the Houston Texans in Week 5.
This could be a bounce-back spot, especially for Allen, after he completed just nine of his 30 pass attempts in Week 5. However, the Jets offense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in net yards per pass attempt allowed, so Allen will have his work cut out for him on Monday night.
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this matchup in Week 6.
Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bills -2.5 (-108)
- Jets +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bills: -135
- Jets: +114
Total
- 41 (Over -108/Under -112)
These odds have remained steady this week with Buffalo favored by 2.5 points, but it does have some major injury concerns on the offense with James Cook and Khalil Shakir both banged up.
Bills vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan isn’t sold on the Jets this season, despite the fact that they do have one of the best defenses in the league.
He broke down why bettors should be worried about this offense in his Road to 272 bets column – where he picks every game in the NFL season.
The Jets' defense is one of the most elite units in the NFL, but they can be had on the ground. They've allowed 4.2 yards per carry this season while ranking 15th in opponent Rush EPA and 25th in opponent Rush Success Rate. That's going to bode well for the Bills, who are at their best when they're able to run the ball effectively.
Then there's the topic of the Jets offense. Despite having a four-time MVP at quarterback, their offense has been almost just as bad as they were last year with the likes of Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle.
They're averaging only 0.4 more yards per play and 0.3 more yards per throw this season compared to last year.
The Bills defense has been solid this year and I foresee them giving Rodgers fits as he comes to the term with the fact he's a shell of his former self.
The New York offense has been awful the last two weeks, and Rodgers doesn’t look like his former MVP self. Maybe changing to new play-caller Todd Downing this week will help, but I’m not sold on it.
Buffalo can win a close one on the road.
Final Score Prediction: Bills 20, Jets 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.