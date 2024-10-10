Bills vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills in a divisional matchup for Monday Night Football.
The Jets will be making their first start since the sudden firing of Robert Saleh on Tuesday. Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich takes over as interim head coach.
The Bills currently lead the division, and a loss would put the Jets in front with the tie-breaker.
Both teams are coming off back-to-back losses and will be looking to right the ship. Buffalo is 3-2 to start the season. New York is 2-3.
Both QBs got banged up in their Week 5 losses.
Who comes out on top? Let’s break it down.
Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bills -2.5
- Jets +2.5
Moneyline
- Bills -135
- Jets +114
Total
- 41
Bills vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 14
- Game Time: 8:15 EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Bills Record: 3-2
- Jets Record: 2-3
Bills vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Dating back to Josh Allen’s first 2018 start vs. the Jets, the Bills have won seven of the last eleven
- The Jets have covered in three of the last four
- Both of Buffalo’s losses have been on the road this year
- The Jets are 1-1 at home
- Bills games have gone over twice this season. Only one Jets game has gone over.
- Aaron Rodgers is 13-7 career on Monday night
- Josh Allen is 4-4
Bills vs. Jets Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- WR Khalil Shakir - questionable
- T Ed Oliver- questionable
- CB Taron Johnson -questionable
- S Taylor Rapp- questionable
Jets Injury Report
- QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle)- questionable
- LB CJ Mosely- questionable
- CB Sauce Gardner- questionable
- T Moses Morgan -questionable
Bills vs. Jets Key Players to Watch
Bills QB Josh Allen
Allen is integral to this Bills offense. Last week without Khalil Shakir, Allen completed just 30% percent of his passes, a career-low. Allen will be looking to bounce back, but it may not be easy vs. a Jets defense that has allowed just a 57.9% completion-rate to quarterbacks this year. I’ll be taking a look at Allen’s rushing prop instead. Allen has averaged 46 rushing yards per game in his career vs. the Jets.
Jets RB Breece Hall
This week’s matchup with the Bills should get Breece Hall back on track after two down weeks. The Bills have allowed an average of 109 rushing yards, 6.5 catches and 62 receiving yards per game to opposing runners this season. That includes big games to Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, De’Von Achane, DeeJay Dallas and even Dare Ogunbowale. WIth Aaron Rodgers slightly hobbled, Hall should get plenty of action on Monday.
Bills vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
The Bills are playing their third game on the road. They have lost both starts without Von Miller and are looking to stop the skid Monday Night.
Buffalo’s offense is averaging the third-most points per game this season (28.3). They have run the ball 50% of the time this season- the seventh highest rate in the league.
The Jets are allowing a league-best 4.3 yards per play to opponents this season, but they are slightly more susceptible to the run, allowing 4.2 yards per rush, which ranks ninth.
New York and Aaron Rodgers have a lot to prove after making headlines this week.
The Jets offense ranks 25th in the league with an average of just 18.3 points per game this season. They are passing the ball 64% of the time- the third-highest rate in the league.
Buffalo is allowing 5.3 yards per play to opponents this season (13th), but they have been better vs. the pass, allowing just 6.2 yards per pass (5th).
Both teams should lean on their run games on Monday, and in that case, the Jets have the advantage.
Throw in the fact that there will be a vibe shift at home after firing their Head Coach, and though I can’t root against the Bills I will take the Jets and the points. Since 2000, teams that fired their coach midseason went on to win 47% of the time.
Pick: Jets +2.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.