Bills vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (How to Bet Potential Super Bowl Preview)
The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions have both clinched playoff spots already in the 2024 season, and now they face off in what is arguably the game of the week in Week 15 of the NFL season.
Detroit comes into this game as a slight favorite at home, but oddsmakers seem to think MVP favorite Josh Allen and the Bills have a real chance to pull off the upset on Sunday.
Allen and the Bills fell two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC standings in Week 14, as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.
Meanwhile, the Lions survived the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, and they'll have a rest advantage heading into this matchup.
One of the hardest things to do in an NFL game is predict the final score, but using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to do so. Hopefully my score prediction will give bettors an idea of which side to bet on in Week 15.
Bills vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bills +1.5 (-108)
- Lions -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bills: +105
- Lions: -125
Total
- 55 (Over -108/Under -112)
Detroit enters this game at 9-4 against the spread this season, although it is just 4-3 ATS as a home favorite.
Meanwhile, Buffalo is 8-5 against the spread overall, but just 1-2 against the spread as a road underdog.
This line has moved from Lions -2 to -1.5 since it opened on Sunday night.
Bills vs. Lions Final Score Prediction and Pick
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s backing the Lions in what could be a Super Bowl preview in his Road to 272 column – where he bets every NFL game, every week:
The line originally opened at Lions -3, but it has since been bet down to Lions -1.5 but I think that movement has gone a tad too far. Now, the value lies on Detroit as only a small favorite on its home field.
The Bills have been significantly worse on the road this season compared to at home. Their Net Yards per Play metric falls from +1.4 at home to -0.2 on the road.
The Lions have also had a significantly better defense all season, despite their injuries. For example, they're second in the league in opponent EPA per play while the Bills rank 10th.
One of the best aspects of the Lions is their third down offense. They rank fourth in the league in third down conversion rate, turning 45.81% of third downs into first downs. Now, they get to face a Bills defense that has struggled in that area, ranking 25th in opponent third down conversion rate (43.23%).
Buffalo has not played well as a road dog, and I’m worried about its defense after it allowed 44 points to the Rams in Week 14. Now, it has to face arguably the best offense in the league in Detroit.
The Lions win a thriller in week 15.
Final Score Prediction and Pick: Lions 26, Bills 23
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
