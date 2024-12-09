Bills vs. Lions Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15 (Back Detroit)
Two of the best teams in the NFL face off in NFL Week 15, as the 12-1 Detroit Lions host the 10-3 Buffalo Bills and MVP favorite Josh Allen.
Buffalo is coming off a loss on Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams, despite a six-score showing from Allen. The Bills defense allowed 44 points in the loss, and now it has to face a Detroit team that ranks No. 4 in offensive EPA/Play and No. 1 in total points in the 2024 season.
Oddsmakers have set the Lions as short favorites in this game, and they’ll have a rest advantage on Sunday since they last played on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers, pulling out a three-point win at home.
Detroit has not lost since Week 2, and both of these teams have clinched a playoff spot in the 2024 season. However, the Lions have not locked up their division since the Minnesota Vikings (11-2) are still just a game back.
In what could be a Super Bowl preview, who should we bet on?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s showdown.
Bills vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bills +2 (-112)
- Lions -2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bills: +105
- Lions: -125
Total
- 54 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bills vs. Lions How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ford Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bills record: 10-3
- Lions record: 12-1
Bills vs. Lions Betting Trends
- The Bills are 8-5 against the spread this season.
- The Lions are 9-4 against the spread this season.
- Buffalo is 1-2 against the spread as a road underdog this season.
- Detroit is 4-3 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
- The OVER is 8-5 in Buffalo’s 13 games this season.
- The UNDER is 7-6 in the Lions’ 13 games this season.
Bills vs. Lions Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Rasul Douglas – questionable
- Casey Toohill – questionable
- Keon Coleman – questionable
- Dalton Kincaid – questionable
- Kaiir Elam – questionable
- Quintin Morris – questionable
Lions Injury Report
- Brian Branch – questionable
- Alim McNeill – questionable
- DJ Reader – questionable
- Emmanuel Moseley – questionable
- Josh Paschal – questionable
- Taylor Decker – questionable
Bills vs. Lions Key Players to Watch
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen: Allen is coming off one of the best performances of the 2024 season, throwing for 342 yards and three scores while rushing 10 times for 82 yards and another three scores in the loss to Los Angeles. Can he stay hot against an elite Detroit defense?
Detroit Lions
David Montgomery: Buffalo is allowing 4.7 yards per carry this season, so this could be a big game for the Lions ground game. David Montgomery has 180 carries for 771 yards and 12 scores on the ground this season, picking up at least 50 rushing yards in seven of his 13 games.
Bills vs. Lions Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are true Super Bowl contenders, but I am a little concerned about this Buffalo defense – even though it’s eighth in the NFL in EPA/Play this season.
The Bills gave up 44 points to the Rams in Week 14, and they’ve been pretty bad against the run all year, allowing 4.7 yards per carry. Now, they have to take on a Detroit team that is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and has 22 scores on the ground in 13 games.
The Lions should benefit a little from the rest advantage here, but I also think Detroit’s home record (6-1) is important to consider here. The Bills are 1-2 ATS as road dogs, and they’ve won just four of seven games away from Orchard Park.
The Lions (No. 1 in defensive EPA/Play) should put up a much better fight defensively than the Rams did last week, and the Bills still couldn't win that game with 42 points.
As good as Buffalo has been all season long, I don’t see it snapping the Lions’ win streak this week.
Pick: Lions Moneyline (-125)
