Bills vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 4
Two of the best teams in the AFC will face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 4, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills hit the road to play Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore enters this game with just a 1-2 record, but a win over the undefeated Bills would go a long way to getting Lamar Jackson and company back in the mix for a top spot in the conference.
With two elite quarterbacks in Jackson and Allen facing off, we should expect plenty of points on Sunday night, right?
Here are the players to target to find the end zone in this primetime matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bills vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- James Cook Anytime TD (+140)
- Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+140)
- Khalil Shakir Anytime TD (+175)
James Cook Anytime TD (+140)
James Cook has been a touchdown machine the last two weeks, finding the end zone once through the air and three times on the ground.
The Bills running back wasn’t much of a threat to score on the ground last season with Latavius Murray and Allen dominating goal-line work, but Cook has decided that won’t be an issue this season, scoring on some longer runs – and a long reception – for Buffalo.
Given his usage (41 carries, nine targets) through three games – despite Buffalo resting him in two blowout wins the last two weeks (he played 50 percent of the snaps or less in both games) – Cook is a solid bet to hit paydirt against a Baltimore defense that has allowed four rushing scores this season.
Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+140)
Jackson found the end zone for the first time on the ground this season in Week 3, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him do it again in Week 4.
Jackson’s usage as a runner has been huge in 2024 – 35 carries for 254 yards and a touchdown – and he’s now facing a Buffalo defense that allows 4.7 yards per carry this season.
Lamar is going to have the ball in his hands in every situation for the Ravens, and I expect him to push double-digit carries once again this week. At +140, he’s a solid value to score.
Khalil Shakir Anytime TD (+175)
It appears that Khalil Shakir is the No. 1 receiver in this Buffalo offense through three weeks.
The 24-year-old has caught all 14 of his targets for 168 yards and two scores this season, reeling in at least three catches in every game.
Last week, Shakir had six catches for 72 yards and a score despite playing just 55 percent of Buffalo’s snaps.
With Keon Coleman seeing a much smaller target share, Shakir is my favorite receiver to bet to find the end zone on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.