Bills vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 4 (Bet on Lamar Jackson)
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (3-0) head to Baltimore to face reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (1-2).
The game total is set at 46.5.
Here are the player props I am targeting in what should be an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup.
Let’s have some fun! All odds according to DraftKings.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bills vs. Ravens
Justice Hill over 2.5 receptions (+130) and Over 13.5 receiving yards (-120)
I like both receiving props for Hill who is the pass-catching back for the Ravens. He’s run 48 routes compared to Derrick Henry’s 18.
Not only do I expect the Ravens to be in a close game or playing from behind, the Bills have allowed an average of six catches and 54 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs. Hill had six catches for 52 yards in Week 1, in what I suspect could be a similar game script.
The Bills have allowed more than 13 yards to four runners this season (De'Von Achane, James Conner, Emari DeMercado, and Travis Etienne), and 3+ catches to Achane and Etienne.
Lamar Jackson over 57.5 rushing yards (-115)
Alternate: Lamar Jackson over 60 rushing yards (+100), Lamar Jackson over 70 yards (+165)
Lamar Jackson already has 245 rushing yards (average of 82 per game) and he’s averaging 7.3 yards per attempt. He’s exceeded this number in two games this season.
Jackson could struggle in the passing game vs. a Bills defense that has allowed just 5.06 yards per attempt and three passing touchdowns this season. Jackson has completed just 65.6% of his passes this year, ranking 21st among starters.
The Ravens, who have run the ball 53% of the time through the first three contests (seventh in NFL) and are averaging an NFL-best 5.9 yards per attempt, should come with a run-first game plan vs. the Bills who allowed 57 rushing yards to Kyler Murray in Week 1.
I’ll take the alternate line for Jackson to go over 60 yards tonight.
Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+110)
I’m not sure why we keep getting plus money for Allen to toss a pair of touchdowns, but I’ll take it. Allen has seven passing touchdowns across his first three games this season.
The Ravens have allowed an NFL-high 946 passing yards through the first three games of the season. Allen should move the ball through the air, and for plus-money, I’ll bet he connects with two receivers in the end zone. The Ravens allowed two passing touchdowns to Dak Prescott in Week 3.
James Cook over 18.5 receiving yards (-115)
For many of the same reasons I am targeting Hill’s receiving props, I am also targeting Cook’s. I expect both QBs to throw to their runners this week in a back and forth matchup.
Cook has 97 receiving yards this season, second only to Khalil Shakir for the Bills, and he has exceeded this prop in two of three games played. The Ravens allowed more than 18 receiving yards to Rico Dowdle in Week 3 and Isaiah Pacheco in Week 1.
More NFL Betting Stories for Week 4
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.