Bills vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Keon Coleman Time?)
The Buffalo Bills (5-2) are atop the AFC East and looking to mesh with new receiver Amari Cooper in the fold after a trade prior to Week 7.
Cooper found the end zone last week, but I’m not sold on him doing that again in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle (4-3) is in first place in the NFC West, and while it has allowed 10 passing scores on the season, there is a different Bills receiver that I’m targeting over Cooper on Sunday.
On the Seahawks side, there is a running back that remains a must-bet to score every week, even though he’s set at minus odds in this matchup.
Let’s break down the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for this matchup between two division leaders.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bills vs. Seahawks
- Ray Davis Anytime TD (+270)
- Keon Coleman Anytime TD (+195)
- Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-140)
Ray Davis Anytime TD (+270)
Ray Davis played a major role with James Cook out in Week 6, carrying the ball 20 times for 97 yards and catching three passes for 55 yards.
He may have parlayed that performance into a weekly role, as the Bills played him in 24 percent of the snaps in Week 7 – his third-highest snap rate of the season.
Davis made the extra playing time worth it, carrying the ball five times for 41 yards and a score, adding one catch for six yards.
Cook still played the majority of the snaps at running back (53 percent), but it appears the rookie is eating into his workload a bit. Cook is +100 to score this week, but I prefer Davis (who has two scores in 2024) at a much more attractive price.
Keon Coleman Anytime TD (+195)
Has the addition of Amari Cooper unlocked second-round pick Keon Coleman?
The rookie had arguably the best game of his career in Week 7, catching four of his seven targets for 125 yards. Coleman didn’t find the end zone, but he played in 75 percent of the Bills’ snaps – his second-highest snap rate of the season.
Josh Allen has found Coleman for a pair of scores this season, and the rookie has at least four targets in four consecutive games. He’s trending up heading into Week 8.
Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD (-140)
Kenneth Walker III has seven touchdowns in five games this season, finding the end zone in four of his appearances.
Walker III is coming off a 16-touch, two-score game on his birthday against the Atlanta Falcons, and he should see a major workload again in Week 8.
The Bills are allowing 5.1 yards per carry this season – the fourth most in the NFL – so it’s hard to find a better matchup for the Seahawks running back this season.
