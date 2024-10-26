Bills vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (How to Bet on Josh Allen)
The Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks meet in Week 9 with both teams looking to further its postseason positioning.
For the Bills, in a big game, its always on Josh Allen's legs. The Bills quarterback is a mobile threat and his rush yard prop has dropped a bit given his recent stretch. Keep reading to find out why I'm buying Allen to have a big showing on Sunday against the Seahawks as well as a pair of Seattle prop bets.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bills vs. Seahawks in Week 9
- Geno Smith OVER 242.5 Passing Yards
- Josh Allen OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards
- Kenneth Walker Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Geno Smith OVER 242.5 Passing Yards
Smith has gone over this mark in five of the last six games as the Seahawks continue to push the ball down the field.
The Buffalo defense has been stingy all season, but the team is outside the top 10 in EPA/Dropback, not a completely lockdown unit. We’ve seen a high-octane offense like the Texans find success through the air with C.J. Stroud, who passed for 331 yards a few weeks prior.
Seattle passes the ball more than any team in the NFL, Smith will get the necessary volume to go over this total.
Josh Allen OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards
Allen has gone under this rushing yard total in the last two games, but I believe that some context is needed.
The team played as double digit favorites against the Titans, and only ran the ball three times. Prior to that, Allen had nine carries for 18 yards against a formidable Jets defense.
Now, he’ll face a below NFL average rush defense in terms of EPA/Rush, which makes me confident we see Allen deployed as a rush in a big test on the road against a postseason contender in Seattle.
This is a median outcome for Allen, who has still gone over this rushing yard total in four of seven games.
Kenneth Walker Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Walker found the end zone for the first time last week against the Falcons, but its not for lack of volume.
When healthy, the team’s top running back sees the ball plenty. He has at least double digits in every game he has played in except for one and at least four targets in three of five games.
Walker is the viewed as the most likely to find the end zone, and with his ability to be both a rusher and a pass catcher, I like his chances of making it two games in a row after a slow start in that department in 2024.
