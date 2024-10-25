Bills vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Buffalo Poised for Another Big Win)
The Buffalo Bills are once again looking like one of the best teams in the AFC, sitting at 5-2 through the first seven weeks with a commanding lead in the AFC East.
They're set as favorites to get their sixth win of the season in Week 8 when they head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, who are fresh off a big win against the Atlanta Falcons and now also lead their division.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score for this interconference showdown.
Bills vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills -3 (-110)
- Seahawks +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills -160
- Seahawks +135
Total
- OVER 47 (-110)
- UNDER 47 (-110)
The game is a rare case of a line not moving whatsoever throughout the week. Both the spread and total currently sit as the same numbers they opened at.
Bills vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" I broke down why I like the Bills to win and cover in Seattle:
We may not have seen the full extent of it last week, but I don't think it can be understated how much of a positive effect Amari Cooper will have on this Bills offense. It was a unit that was one-dimensional for the first six weeks of the season, and now Josh Allen has a real weapon at wideout he can rely on after having already been playing at an MVP level.
When it comes to the run game, the Seahawks and Bills rank 29th and 30th in opponent yards per carry allowing an average of 5.0 and 5.1 yards per rush respectively, but it's the Bills who are better equipped to take advantage of it.
When it comes to the total, I think we're going to see a high-scoring affair. Both teams can attack the the other on the ground and then have explosive weapons in the passing game they can use when the time is right.
I'm going to lean toward the Bills winning this one in an offensive shootout.
Pick: Bills 31, Seahawks 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!