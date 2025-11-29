Bills vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Believe in Josh Allen and Bills Offense)
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves back atop the AFC North with a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens after the Ravens fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Now, they can take a full-game lead in the division if they can find a way to upset the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Bills have to win this game if they want any hope of catching the New England Patriots in the AFC East.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game, and then I'll predict the game's final score.
Bills vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills -3 (-112)
- Steelers +3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bills -174
- Steelers +146
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
The spread has moved half a point toward the Steelers, from +3.5 to +3. The total has dropped two points since the beginning of the week, from 47.5 down to 45.5.
Bills vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I think this game will be a high-scoring affair:
The Bills' offense remains one of the few elite units in the NFL, but their defense has cost them already this season, and they'll continue to allow opponents to stay in games they have no business staying in. The Bills are sixth in offensive DVOA but 21st in defensive DVOA. Their defense also can't stop the run, which is bad news against the Steelers' run-first offense.
If I have to pick a side, I will lay the points with the Bills. While their defense has given up some major yardage against opposing teams, this Steelers team has been the definition of average across the board. The Bills have had some tough losses, but Pittsburgh may not have the talent to pounce on them in this spot.
Final score prediction: Bills 34, Steelers 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
