Bills vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
Both the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers are searching for their first win of the 2024 preseason on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
Josh Allen played sparingly in the Bills’ opener against the Chicago Bears, and Buffalo’s offense ended up scoring just six points in a blowout loss, 33-6.
On the Steelers side, Russell Wilson (calf) sat out Week 1, and Justin Fields took a few drive-killing sacks in a loss to the Houston Texans.
Oddsmakers expect the Steelers to bounce back in Week 2, which makes sense if the Bills once again spend most of the game with Allen on the bench.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my best bet and more for this preseason clash.
Bills vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bills +4.5 (-110)
- Steelers -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bills: +180
- Steelers: -218
Total
- 36 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bills vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Bills record: 0-1
- Steelers record: 0-1
Bills vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch
Buffalo Bills
Mitch Trubisky: After a few seasons away from Buffalo in Pittsburgh, Trubisky is back as the backup to Josh Allen in 2024. In the preseason loss to the Bears, the former No. 2 overall pick threw for 82 yards while completing 10 of his 18 pass attempts.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Russell Wilson: Wilson did not play in the Steelers’ preseason opener due to a calf injury, but he appears to be on track to play against Buffalo. After flaming out in Denver, Wilson is looking to rebuild his value – and his career – as the starter in Pittsburgh.
Bills vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
These teams met in the playoffs last season, but both look significantly different this preseason.
Pittsburgh has a totally new quarterback room, and the Bills lost key receivers in Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs.
Buffalo has historically been a good preseason team under Sean McDermott, going 14-8 straight up and 15-7 against the spread, but Mike Tomlin may be even better.
The Steelers coach is a career 40-25 in the preseason with a 36-28-1 against the spread mark after the loss to Houston in Week 1.
With Wilson likely to play and the Steelers still feeling out their starting quarterback situation, I expect them to dominate a Bills team with very little to prove this preseason.
Pick: Steelers -4.5 (-110)
