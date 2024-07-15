Blazers vs. Sixers NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 15
The Portland Trail Blazers have one of the more talented teams in the NBA summer league, but they are 0-1 so far after losing to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
Portland and No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan are looking to bounce back on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers, who enter this matchup after beating the Detroit Pistons in their Vegas debut.
Philly also played in the Utah summer league, so this squad has been working together for a bit, which oddsmakers view as an advantage on Monday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, the best players to watch and my pick for this summer league clash.
Blazers vs. Sixers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Blazers +6 (-110)
- Sixers -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Blazers: +210
- Sixers: -258
Total
- 176.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Blazers vs. Sixers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 15
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Blazers record: 0-1
- Sixers record: 1-0
Blazers vs. Sixers Key Players to Watch
Portland Trail Blazers
Donovan Clingan: The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Clingan struggled from the field in his summer league debut against the San Antonio Spurs, shooting just 1-for-8. However, he made his impact felt elsewhere, grabbing 13 rebounds and blocking five shots in just under 30 minutes.
Philadelphia 76ers
Jared McCain: McCain’s Vegas debut wasn’t great – he shot just 4-for-14 from the field – but the Sixers are likely going to keep running things through him to see if he can be a rotation piece in his rookie season. McCain finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and two steals in a win over Detroit.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Blazers vs. Sixers Prediction and Pick
While Portland lost its first game of the summer, the franchise features several players with NBA experience – or drafted high – entering this matchup.
- Donovan Clingan
- Bryce McGowens
- Rayan Rupert
- Justin Minaya
- Kris Murray
This group should allow it to at least stay in games, especially against a Philly team that has been heavily reliant on Ricky Council IV this summer. Council had 24 points in the win over the Pistons and played a team-high 30 minutes.
Portland only lost by six to San Antonio, and that came on an extremely poor shooting night (38.5 percent from the field, 30.8 percent from 3).
I like getting the points here with a young Portland team featuring several players hungry to prove they belong at the NBA level.
Pick: Blazers +6 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.