Blazers vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Back Chris Paul, Fade Deni Avdija on Thursday)
The San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers face off on Thursday night in a matchup between two teams that are expected to be in the back half of the Western Conference this season.
San Antonio has been dealing with injuries to three key rotation players – Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan, and Devin Vassell – which has severely limited the team’s ceiling early on this season. Plus, reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama is struggling right now, shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from 3 through eight games.
So, when it comes to Thursday’s matchup, how should bettors wager on it in the prop market?
I have two plays that I’m eyeing in this one, including one for Spurs veteran Chris Paul.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Blazers vs. Spurs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Deni Avdija UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
- Chris Paul OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)
Deni Avdija UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-135)
Deni Avdija played a season-low 21 minutes in Portland’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, and he’s gotten off to a slow start shooting the ball (34.2 percent from the field, 18.5 percent from 3).
So, I’m fading him on Thursday, but instead of taking the UNDER on his points, I’m eyeing his rebounds.
Avdija is averaging 6.0 rebounds per game (on 11.4 rebound chances per game), but he’s cleared 6.5 boards in just two games. The first was in the season opener against Golden State and the other was in a 29-minute showing against the Los Angeles Clippers.
For all of the injuries the Spurs have, they have been great on the glass, ranking No. 7 in the NBA in rebounding percentage, allowing just 42.5 opponent rebounds per game (also No. 7 in the NBA).
Avdija’s role has fluctuated, and I can’t get behind him grabbing seven boards in this matchup if he doesn’t play close to 30 minutes.
Chris Paul OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)
CP3 is shooting the 3-ball at a high rate this season (43.2 percent), and he’s had to play a lot of minutes with Jones (ankle) sidelined.
After getting to rest (20 minutes) in a blowout loss to Houston last night, I think CP3 could be in line for a big game shooting the ball against Portland.
The Blazers are allowing the sixth-most 3-pointers per game in the NBA this season, and Paul has at least three made shots from beyond the arc in five of his last six games. On the season, Paul has made multiple 3s in six of eight games.
The key?
Usage.
Over his last five games, Paul has attempted at least six 3-pointers in every game and 34 overall. Given how well he’s shot the ball this season, making two shots from deep should be fairly easy on this usage on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.