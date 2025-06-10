Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 10
Toronto took the first game against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday thanks to Alejandro Kirk’s four hits that included a go-ahead double in extra innings.
The Jays tied the game in the ninth inning after blowing a three-run lead in the inning prior.
Both teams now carry identical 36-30 records in Tuesday’s follow-up with Chris Bassitt (6-3, 3.56 ERA) facing Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.96 ERA) on the mound.
It’s almost a pick’em as the Blue Jays are favored by a hair to take the series in what could be another tug of war match.
Here are the odds, a prop pick and a game prediction
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+158)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays (-102)
- Cardinals (-116)
Total
- Over 8.5 (+100)
- Under 8.5 (-122)
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (6-3, 3.56 ERA)
- Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.96 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, FDSN Midwest
- Blue Jays Record: 36-30
- Cardinals Record: 36-30
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Bassitt Under 1.5 Walks Allowed (+120 at DraftKings)
Bassitt allowed two walks in each of his last three games, but his command has been the best asset in his pitching this season. He’s walking 2.09 per nine frames and stands within Statcast’s 87th percentile in walk rates. The Cardinals are one of the game’s more prone teams to chasing pitches, swinging outside the zone at a 28.8% rate, and making contact with those attempts at a 57.8% rate. Bottom line: The Cardinals are an aggressive lineup while Bassitt pitches to batters enough for the plus-money value to be worth the go here.
Blue Jays vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
These two teams played a tit-for-tat ball game on Monday, and there's a good chance that continues into Tuesday with two of the stronger pitchers of the respective rotations going head to head. Mikolas also brings above-average command, limiting walks to 2.49 per nine. He has only exceeded three earned runs once in his last six starts, while Bassitt just curbed the Phillies for one earned run in seven masterful innings. Toronto’s offense is hot, but I like St. Louis’ No. 4-ranked defense to keep this game in check as they chase the Cubs in the NL Central by four games.
Pick: Under 8.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
