Blue Jays vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 28

The Baltimore Orioles might be turning a corner. They host the Toronto Blue Jays for a four-game set after sweeping away the Tampa Bay Rays.

The O’s returned home with a series win against the Tigers before that sweep. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays now hit the road after taking two of three from the Pirates and Marlins at home.

This will be the first series this season between these AL East squads.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Orioles on Thursday, May 28.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-187)

Orioles -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +109

Orioles -131

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -104)

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.86 ERA)

Orioles: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.51 ERA)

Patrick Corbin is coming off his best start in a while. The southpaw threw six one-run innings, allowing five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts against the Pirates last week. That was his first time all season completing six innings. He made two starts against the Orioles last year, allowing 8 ER in 11 IP.

Chris Bassitt has been up and down this season. After allowing one run in 6.2 innings against the Astros, he’s allowed 8 ER in 9 IP across his last two starts. This will be his first start against Toronto since pitching three years for the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 28

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): SN1, MASN

Blue Jays record: 27-29

Orioles record: 26-30

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Bassitt UNDER 16.5 Outs (+101)

Chris Bassitt has rarely pitched deep into the game this season. In fact, he was used after an opener in two of his last three outings – although he did go six innings in one of those appearances.

In his eight starts, though, Bassitt has gone UNDER 16.5 outs in seven of them. He’s facing his former team, so they should know how to work against him, and it’s a humid night in Baltimore.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are starting to turn the corner a bit, but Baltimore has a distinct advantage. The Orioles are an impressive 17-13 at home this season (11-17 on the road), and the Blue Jays are just 10-16 on the road (17-13 at home).

While I don’t necessarily trust either of these veteran starters, I like what the Orioles have done at Camden Yards this season, and they scored 26 runs in their sweep of the Rays.

Pick: Orioles -131

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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