Blue Jays vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 28
The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays square off in a Wednesday rubber match at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. After Texas evened things up Tuesday, the Jays will turn to right-hander Paxton Schultz (0-0, 2.53 ERA). Schultz threw 46 pitches over three innings on Sunday, as an opener in what’s expected to be a bullpen game.
Tyler Mahle (5-2, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound for Texas, though his stellar surface numbers mask some underlying regression signs, including a low strikeout-minus-walk rate.
The Rangers will look to capitalize on Toronto's piecemeal pitching plan, while the Jays aim to overcome recent plate struggles. We’ll give our suggestion for a player prop and a betting prediction for Wednesday's game.
Blue Jays vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (+125)
- Rangers -1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays (+116)
- Rangers (-136)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Blue Jays vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Paxton Schultz (0-0, 2.53 ERA)
- Rangers: Tyler Mahle (5-2, 1.80 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): SN1, Rangers Sports Network
- Blue Jays Record: 26-28
- Rangers Record: 27-29
Blue Jays vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Alejandro Kirk Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125 at FanDuel)
Kirk has subtly been the Blue Jays’ most dominant hitter over the past 10 games. He’s hitting .348 with eight hits in 30 plate appearances. He’s collected a hit in each of his last five games and owns a healthy .370 SLG.
He’s due to keep improving, too, pumping out a .297 xBA, which ranks within the top 10% of all hitters according to Statcast. Kirk is more of a singles machine, and it’s rare he gets two in a game, but he has two homers and three doubles while batting .273 against right-handed pitching this season, setting him up for upside against Kahle.
Blue Jays vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
Toronto will run a bullpen game starting with Paxton Schultz as the opener, who’s gotten out of three of his four major league outings unscathed in limited action. He’ll be followed by Eric Lauer, who’s improved his pitch mix significantly as of late, leaning more on an improved slider and curveball as effective putaway options.
I like the Blue Jays’ bullpen advantage here because they come with better-rested, high-leverage arms.
Meanwhile, Rangers starter Tyler Mahle has overperformed quite a bit this year. He doesn’t strike out at a high rate and has scooted by mostly thanks to a .231 BABIP. He’s projected to come back down to earth with an expected ERA of 3.85.
Toronto is also due for positive regression, as this series has been riddled with runners left in scoring position. Let’s take the underdog road-team value in the rubber match on Wednesday.
Pick: Blue Jays (+116 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.