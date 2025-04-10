Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 10
Can the Toronto Blue Jays pull off a four-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Thursday?
These teams have a late afternoon start in the series finale, and Toronto could move to 9-5 with a win and improve its chances to hold a tiebreaker over Boston later on in the season.
The Red Sox have not gotten off to the best start (6-7), and they’ll have veteran Walker Buehler on the mound after he’s posted a 8.68 ERA through two starts.
Meanwhile, the Jays are riding the hot hand of Chris Bassitt (0.71 ERA), as they look for the sweep as slight underdogs on the road.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+154)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays: -102
- Red Sox: -118
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt (1-0, 0.71 ERA)
- Boston: Walker Buehler (1-1, 8.68 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 10
- Time: 4:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, SportsNet CA
- Blue Jays record: 8-5
- Red Sox record: 6-7
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was awarded with a massive extension from the Blue Jays, and he’s hitting a solid .288 to open the 2025 campaign. The only problem?
He’s yet to hit a home run.
Fenway Park is a perfect stadium for Vladdy with the Green Monster in left field, and I think this is a prime matchup for him to hit his first homer of the season. Walker Buehler has given up three homers and 14 hits in just two starts for Boston, and he allowed 16 homers in 16 starts last season.
It’s hard to find a much better matchup for the Jays slugger so far this season.
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Walker Buehler OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-125)
This season, Buehler has given up 14 hits in two starts (seven in each game), and he’s likely going to have a tough time again on Thursday.
The Blue Jays rank sixth in MLB in hits this season, and they have knocked Boston’s pitching around a bit in this series.
Buehler struggled in the 2024 regular season as well, posting a 1.55 WHIP, allowing 89 hits in 75.1 innings of work. He’s a fade candidate after his slow start to the 2025 season.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Walker Buehler came up big during the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, but he did not have a good regular season in his return from Tommy John surgery.
Now, Buehler is off to a slow start in 2025, and I’m fading him until further notice.
The right-handed pitcher has given up 14 hits, nine earned runs and three homers in two starts this season (9.1 innings of work), and the Red Sox are just 1-1 in those games.
Now, he has to take on Chris Bassitt, who has given up just one run across 12.2 innings of work to open the 2025 campaign.
Toronto has won just one of those starts from Bassitt, but it has dominated Boston in this series, outscoring it 14-4.
I don’t mind a first five innings play to back Bassitt when he’s in the game (the Jays have a 4.68 bullpen ERA), especially since Buehler has been knocked around in each of his starts this season.
Pick: Blue Jays First 5 Innings Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings)
