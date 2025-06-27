Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 27
The Red Sox and Blue Jays come together for their third series of 2025 with Toronto having taken both of the previous ones and holding a 6-4 record over Boston.
Boston returns home after getting swept by the Angels and slipping down the division standings while Toronto took a series from the Guardians and now sit three games back from the lead.
José Berríos (3-3, 3.51 ERA) enters Friday’s game in strong form after allowing no earned runs over 7 ⅔ innings in his last start, while Brayan Bello (3-2, 3.31 ERA) has been steady for Boston, coming off a six-strikeout outing and posting a 3.48 ERA at home across eight starts.
I've put together a couple of plus-money picks for the series opener at Fenway on Friday.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+155)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays (-102)
- Red Sox (-116)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-122)
- Under 8.5 (+100)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-3, 3.51 ERA)
- Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-2, 3.31 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet
- Blue Jays Record: 43-37
- Red Sox Record: 40-42
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Berrios Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+120 at FanDuel)
Berrios has been flirting with this line all season, currently averaging 5.06 strikeouts per start. He continued that trend in a strong June 9 outing against the Cardinals, where he struck out five over 6 ⅔ shutout innings, showcasing both his control and swing-and-miss stuff. According to Statcast, Berrios effectively uses his four-seamer and changeup to generate quality whiffs, even when pitching in the strike zone.
The matchup is also favorable for him — Boston ranks just 25th in wRC+ (95) against right-handed pitching this season and has struggled to make consistent contact, setting up additional strikeout upside. Berrios is coming off another efficient outing on June 21, where he threw 7 ⅔ innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts on just 98 pitches. Additionally, Fenway Park is playing neutral on Friday in terms of wind, so environmental conditions won’t pose a threat to his performance.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Both teams struggle more against right-handed pitchers: Toronto’s wRC+ drops from 106 vs. lefties to 102 vs. righties, while Boston’s dips from 100 overall to just 95. Despite Berríos and Bello showing strong June numbers (Berríos: quality start on July 22; Bello: 2.49 June ERA with a 1.07 WHIP), their underlying metrics suggest possible regression—Berríos' 4.27 FIP and Bello’s 4.42 FIP indicate they’ve outperformed expectations.
Berrios has held the Red Sox to one run over seven innings and two runs in his two starts this season, while Bello, though impressive overall, owns a 5.48 ERA against Toronto and has a history of inconsistency at Fenway. The Sox are subpar at Fenway with a .191 average and 3.60 ERA over their last ten games, indicating limited offensive firepower. Toronto boasts some power, too, but their road offense is just 18–21, and they only average 1.2 homers per game at Fenway. The Under has hit in seven of the 10 times these two teams have met this season, so I’m betting the trends on Friday.
Pick: Under 8.5 (+100 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Red Sox and Blue Jays come together for their third series of 2025 with Toronto having taken both of the previous ones and holding a 6-4 record over Boston.
Boston returns home after getting swept by the Angels and slipping down the division standings while Toronto took a series from the Guardians and now sit three games back from the lead.
José Berríos (3-3, 3.51 ERA) enters Friday’s game in strong form after allowing no earned runs over 7 ⅔ innings in his last start, while Brayan Bello (3-2, 3.31 ERA) has been steady for Boston, coming off a six-strikeout outing and posting a 3.48 ERA at home across eight starts.
I've put together a couple of plus-money picks for the series opener at Fenway on Friday.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+155)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays (-102)
- Red Sox (-116)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-122)
- Under 8.5 (+100)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-3, 3.51 ERA)
- Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-2, 3.31 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet
- Blue Jays Record: 43-37
- Red Sox Record: 40-42
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Berrios Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+120 at FanDuel)
Berrios has been flirting with this line all season, currently averaging 5.06 strikeouts per start. He continued that trend in a strong June 9 outing against the Cardinals, where he struck out five over 6 ⅔ shutout innings, showcasing both his control and swing-and-miss stuff. According to Statcast, Berrios effectively uses his four-seamer and changeup to generate quality whiffs, even when pitching in the strike zone.
The matchup is also favorable for him — Boston ranks just 25th in wRC+ (95) against right-handed pitching this season and has struggled to make consistent contact, setting up additional strikeout upside. Berrios is coming off another efficient outing on June 21, where he threw 7 ⅔ innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts on just 98 pitches. Additionally, Fenway Park is playing neutral on Friday in terms of wind, so environmental conditions won’t pose a threat to his performance.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Both teams struggle more against right-handed pitchers: Toronto’s wRC+ drops from 106 vs. lefties to 102 vs. righties, while Boston’s dips from 100 overall to just 95. Despite Berríos and Bello showing strong June numbers (Berríos: quality start on July 22; Bello: 2.49 June ERA with a 1.07 WHIP), their underlying metrics suggest possible regression—Berríos' 4.27 FIP and Bello’s 4.42 FIP indicate they’ve outperformed expectations.
Berrios has held the Red Sox to one run over seven innings and two runs in his two starts this season, while Bello, though impressive overall, owns a 5.48 ERA against Toronto and has a history of inconsistency at Fenway. The Sox are subpar at Fenway with a .191 average and 3.60 ERA over their last ten games, indicating limited offensive firepower. Toronto boasts some power, too, but their road offense is just 18–21, and they only average 1.2 homers per game at Fenway. The Under has hit in seven of the 10 times these two teams have met this season, so I’m betting the trends on Friday.
Pick: Under 8.5 (+100 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Red Sox and Blue Jays come together for their third series of 2025 with Toronto having taken both of the previous ones and holding a 6-4 record over Boston.
Boston returns home after getting swept by the Angels and slipping down the division standings while Toronto took a series from the Guardians and now sit three games back from the lead.
José Berríos (3-3, 3.51 ERA) enters Friday’s game in strong form after allowing no earned runs over 7 ⅔ innings in his last start, while Brayan Bello (3-2, 3.31 ERA) has been steady for Boston, coming off a six-strikeout outing and posting a 3.48 ERA at home across eight starts.
I've put together a couple of plus-money picks for the series opener at Fenway on Friday.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+155)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays (-102)
- Red Sox (-116)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-122)
- Under 8.5 (+100)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-3, 3.51 ERA)
- Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-2, 3.31 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet
- Blue Jays Record: 43-37
- Red Sox Record: 40-42
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Berrios Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+120 at FanDuel)
Berrios has been flirting with this line all season, currently averaging 5.06 strikeouts per start. He continued that trend in a strong June 9 outing against the Cardinals, where he struck out five over 6 ⅔ shutout innings, showcasing both his control and swing-and-miss stuff. According to Statcast, Berrios effectively uses his four-seamer and changeup to generate quality whiffs, even when pitching in the strike zone.
The matchup is also favorable for him — Boston ranks just 25th in wRC+ (95) against right-handed pitching this season and has struggled to make consistent contact, setting up additional strikeout upside. Berrios is coming off another efficient outing on June 21, where he threw 7 ⅔ innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts on just 98 pitches. Additionally, Fenway Park is playing neutral on Friday in terms of wind, so environmental conditions won’t pose a threat to his performance.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Both teams struggle more against right-handed pitchers: Toronto’s wRC+ drops from 106 vs. lefties to 102 vs. righties, while Boston’s dips from 100 overall to just 95. Despite Berríos and Bello showing strong June numbers (Berríos: quality start on July 22; Bello: 2.49 June ERA with a 1.07 WHIP), their underlying metrics suggest possible regression—Berríos' 4.27 FIP and Bello’s 4.42 FIP indicate they’ve outperformed expectations.
Berrios has held the Red Sox to one run over seven innings and two runs in his two starts this season, while Bello, though impressive overall, owns a 5.48 ERA against Toronto and has a history of inconsistency at Fenway. The Sox are subpar at Fenway with a .191 average and 3.60 ERA over their last ten games, indicating limited offensive firepower. Toronto boasts some power, too, but their road offense is just 18–21, and they only average 1.2 homers per game at Fenway. The Under has hit in seven of the 10 times these two teams have met this season, so I’m betting the trends on Friday.
Pick: Under 8.5 (+100 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
The Red Sox and Blue Jays come together for their third series of 2025 with Toronto having taken both of the previous ones and holding a 6-4 record over Boston.
Boston returns home after getting swept by the Angels and slipping down the division standings while Toronto took a series from the Guardians and now sit three games back from the lead.
José Berríos (3-3, 3.51 ERA) enters Friday’s game in strong form after allowing no earned runs over 7 ⅔ innings in his last start, while Brayan Bello (3-2, 3.31 ERA) has been steady for Boston, coming off a six-strikeout outing and posting a 3.48 ERA at home across eight starts.
I've put together a couple of plus-money picks for the series opener at Fenway on Friday.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays -1.5 (+155)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays (-102)
- Red Sox (-116)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-122)
- Under 8.5 (+100)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-3, 3.51 ERA)
- Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-2, 3.31 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet
- Blue Jays Record: 43-37
- Red Sox Record: 40-42
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jose Berrios Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+120 at FanDuel)
Berrios has been flirting with this line all season, currently averaging 5.06 strikeouts per start. He continued that trend in a strong June 9 outing against the Cardinals, where he struck out five over 6 ⅔ shutout innings, showcasing both his control and swing-and-miss stuff. According to Statcast, Berrios effectively uses his four-seamer and changeup to generate quality whiffs, even when pitching in the strike zone.
The matchup is also favorable for him — Boston ranks just 25th in wRC+ (95) against right-handed pitching this season and has struggled to make consistent contact, setting up additional strikeout upside. Berrios is coming off another efficient outing on June 21, where he threw 7 ⅔ innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts on just 98 pitches. Additionally, Fenway Park is playing neutral on Friday in terms of wind, so environmental conditions won’t pose a threat to his performance.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Both teams struggle more against right-handed pitchers: Toronto’s wRC+ drops from 106 vs. lefties to 102 vs. righties, while Boston’s dips from 100 overall to just 95. Despite Berríos and Bello showing strong June numbers (Berríos: quality start on July 22; Bello: 2.49 June ERA with a 1.07 WHIP), their underlying metrics suggest possible regression—Berríos' 4.27 FIP and Bello’s 4.42 FIP indicate they’ve outperformed expectations.
Berrios has held the Red Sox to one run over seven innings and two runs in his two starts this season, while Bello, though impressive overall, owns a 5.48 ERA against Toronto and has a history of inconsistency at Fenway. The Sox are subpar at Fenway with a .191 average and 3.60 ERA over their last ten games, indicating limited offensive firepower. Toronto boasts some power, too, but their road offense is just 18–21, and they only average 1.2 homers per game at Fenway. The Under has hit in seven of the 10 times these two teams have met this season, so I’m betting the trends on Friday.
Pick: Under 8.5 (+100 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.