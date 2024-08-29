Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, Aug. 29
The Boston Red Sox are still alive in the AL Wild Card race, sitting 3.0 games back from the Minnesota Twins for the final spot. They have a chance to close that gap even further when they wrap up their four-game series against their AL East rival, the Toronto Blue Jays, today.
The Red Sox have strung together two-straight wins, beating the Blue Jays by a combined score of 9-3 in their last two meetings. Can they win the series tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
All odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Run Line:
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-172)
- Red Sox -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline:
- Blue Jays +120
- Red Sox -142
Total:
- OVER 8.5 (-112)
- UNDER 8.5 (-108)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Toronto: Bowden Francis (7-3, 4.02 ERA)
- Boston: Kutter Crawford (8-11, 4.19 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 29
- Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, NESN, MLBN, Sportsnet+, TVA Sports
- Blue Jays record: 65-70
- Red Sox record: 69-64
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Key Players to Watch
Toronto Blue Jays
Bowden Francis: The Blue Jays' young arm has been fantastic since being thrown in the Blue Jays' rotation, sporting a 1.33 ERA in his four starts this month. If he can keep up that level of play in the final stretch of the season, he'll earn himself a permanent spot in Toronto's rotation in 2025.
Boston Red Sox
Jarren Duran: The Red Sox' centerfielder is third in Major League Baseball in WAR this season, behind only Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. That's a better WAR than the likes of Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, and Gunnar Henderson. Does that make him the most underrated player in the Majors right now? I certainly think so.
Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
Bowden Francis has been a fantastic story for the Blue Jays in the second half of the season. Since he was given a spot in the Blue Jays' rotation, he has rocked an ERA of just 1.33. The Blue Jays have also won three-straight games in which he got the start and I see no reason why we shouldn't continue to back that trend tonight.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox starter, Kutter Crawford, has been abysmal in the second half of the season. He has an 8.13 ERA in his last seven starts.
Based on how the two starting pitchers have performed of late, the Blue Jays look like a great underdog bet in tonight's AL East showdown.
Pick: Blue Jays +120
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!