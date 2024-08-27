SI

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27

Iain MacMillan

Aug 26, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) hits a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 26, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) hits a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

A four-game losing streak has caused the Boston Red Sox playoff hopes to be on life support heading into the final weeks of the regular season. They now sit 5.0 games back from the Minnesota Twins for the final wild card spot.

If they want to get back in the race, they need to start winning games sooner rather than later. A good place to start would be tonight's game against the Toronto Blue Jays which will be the second meeting of a four-game set. Toronto won the series opener on Monday night by a score of 7-3.

Can the Red Sox bounce back and snap their losing streak tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Spread, and Total

Run Line

  • Blue Jays +1.5 (-162)
  • Red Sox -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

  • Blue Jays +124
  • Red Sox -146

Total

  • OVER 9.5 (-122)
  • UNDER 9.5 (+100)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

  • Toronto: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 4.40 ERA)
  • Boston: Cooper Criswell (5-4, 4.41 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, August 27
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • How to Watch (TV): NESN, Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, TVA Sports
  • Blue Jays record: 65-68
  • Red Sox record: 67-64

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Key Players to Watch

Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: The Blue Jays start infielder has been on fire since the All-Star Break, batting a blistering .415 with an OPS of 1.346 during that time frame. He has been arguably the best player in the Majors in the second half of the season and expect that hot streak to continue tonight.

Boston Red Sox

Cooper Criswell: The Red Sox pitcher has been hot and cold at times this season and has lately been switching back and forth between the bullpen and the starting rotation. His last start came against the Astros when he allowed just one earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched. He'll be hoping for another strong start tonight.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Blue Jays have started to get hot now that their season is largely over. They have called up a few of their prospects who have breathed life into this team and now all of a sudden the Jays have the seventh best OPS in the month of August.

It's not just their bats that have improved. Their bullpen, which has the worst in baseball for the majority of the 2024 campaign, has an ERA of 3.91 this month, which ranks 15th in the Majors. Meanwhile, the Red Sox bullpen has been the cause of a lot of their issues. They have a disgustingly bad bullpen ERA of 6.25, which ranks dead last amongst all teams this month.

That's bad news for Boston considering the Bo Sox now have to face a red-hot Blue Jays offense.

I'm going to back the team trending in the right direction as road underdogs in Boston tonight.

Pick: Blue Jays +124

