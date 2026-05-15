Blue Jays vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 15

The Detroit Tigers are hoping a return home can kickstart them when they kick off their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Detroit just lost five of six on the road, including a sweep at Citi Field. However, the Tigers are an impressive 12-6 at home as opposed to 7-19 on the road.

The Blue Jays avoided a sweep at home to the Rays, but still lost three straight prior to Wednesday’s victory. They’ve also struggled on the road at 6-13.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Tigers on Friday, May 15.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+130)

Tigers +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -126

Tigers +105

Total

8.0 (Over -110/Under -110)

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (1-1, 0.68 ERA)

Tigers: Brenan Hanifee (0-0, 1.08 ERA)

Trey Yesavage will be making his fourth start of the season tonight. He’s gone more than four innings just once, but he’s also only allowed a run in one of those three outings.

Brenan Hanifee is opening again for the Tigers ahead of Ty Madden. Madden has allowed 3 runs on 6 hits with 12 strikeouts and 2 walks in 11 innings across his two outings this season, both following an opener.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Blue Jays record: 19-24

Tigers record: 19-25

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Trey Yesavage OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-114)

Trey Yesavage has increased his pitch count in each of his three starts this season, racking up six strikeouts in four innings in each of his last two outings.

The youngster now has 31 strikeouts in 27.1 innings in his career, plus 39 strikeouts in 27.2 innings in last year’s playoffs.

As long as Yesavage throws at least four innings, he should be able to get at least six strikeouts tonight in Detroit.

Blue Jays vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams are struggling recently, and even Detroit’s home record has to be taken with a grain of salt after the Tigers were swept by the Red Sox in their last series at Comerica Park.

I do think the Blue Jays are the better team overall, though, and that 6-13 road record has to regress to the mean at some point.

I’m not sure how long Madden can keep this up as a bulk reliever, and Yesavage is building up strength this season.

Pick: Blue Jays -126

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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