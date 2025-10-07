Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for ALDS Game 3
The series shifts to New York as the Yankees look to stave off elimination in the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays made it look easy at home with a 10-1 win in Game 1 and then 13-7 in Game 2. However, Toronto was just 40-41 on the road this season.
Can the Yankees stay alive in Game 3?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Yankees on Tuesday night.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-173)
- Yankees -1.5 (+141)
Moneyline
- Blue Jays +123
- Yankees -149
Total
- 7.5 (Over -111/Under -110)
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA)
- Yankees: Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA)
Blue Jays vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 7
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Blue Jays record: 94-68 (2-0)
- Yankees record: 94-68 (2-2)
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-117)
I don’t know if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could’ve hoped for a better start to the playoffs. He is six for nine with two home runs and six RBI for an incredible 1.333 slugging percentage and 1.933 OPS.
Those came at home, and now Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays go on the road, where the slugger was even better this season. He hit .323 with a .901 OPS on the road as opposed to .262 with a .796 OPS at home. He also quite enjoyed playing at Yankee Stadium, going 10 for 22 (.455) with two home runs and two doubles for a 1.318 OPS.
But it doesn’t stop there.
Guerrero Jr. also has incredible career numbers against Rodon. He is 10 for 17 against the southpaw with one home run and three doubles while also being walked four times.
I’ll take these -117 odds all day given how Guerrero Jr. is playing right now.
Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Even with the Blue Jays’ under .500 road record and the Yankees going 50-31 at home this season, I don’t want to get in Toronto’s way right now.
Eight Blue Jays recorded hits in Game 1, and seven did in Game 2. It’s been a hit parade throughout the lineup, while the Yankees have only been able to put up runs against Toronto’s mop-up men.
The Blue Jays went 5-2 when Shane Bieber started this season, and the righthander had plenty of success against them in 2023 (4 ER in 15 IP) while with Cleveland. Rodon has allowed three runs in each of his last two starts, and six runs (four earned) in 10 innings against Toronto this year.
Toronto went 24-16 vs. LHP this season and is hitting everything right now. I’ll take the Jays at this dog price.
Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (+123)
