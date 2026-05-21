Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 21

The New York Yankees took the first two games of their home series against the Toronto Blue Jays before mustering just one ninth-inning run in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss.

The AL East rivals face off in the final game of their four-game set on Thursday evening.

The Yankees are in a bit of a rut, going 5-9 after a four-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Jays just took two of three in Detroit as they try to right the ship.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Yankees on Thursday, May 21.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-171)

Yankees -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +123

Yankees -149

Total

8.0 (Over -117/Under -103)

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Braydon Fisher (2-1, 3.08 ERA)

Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-1, 5.63 ERA)

Braydon Fisher will serve as the opener for the second time this season. He allowed one hit in a scoreless inning against Arizona last month. He’s expected to be followed by Spencer Miles, who has allowed 9 runs (7 earned) in 24.2 innings this season.

Carlos Rodon has labored through two starts since undergoing offseason surgery. He’s allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits with eight walks and 10 strikeouts in eight innings against the Brewers and Mets. Of course, his final start last year came in the playoffs against Toronto when he allowed six runs on as many hits in just 2.1 innings.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SN1, YES, MLBN

Blue Jays record: 22-27

Yankees record: 30-20

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Paul Goldschmidt OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+103)

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together a solid season at 38 years old.

The first baseman is batting .284 with a .972 OPS through 25 games, with 15 runs scored and 14 RBI. That’s fairly impressive considering that he was batting .156 through May 1.

Since then, Goldschmidt has gone 16 for 42 (.381) with 8 runs scored and 10 RBI in his last 14 games. He’s gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six straight games and seven of his last eight as well.

The veteran doesn’t have a set spot in the Yankees’ order, so maybe wait for the lineup confirmation before betting too much, but I’m not passing on these plus odds given Goldschmidt’s recent stretch.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

I can’t trust Rodon or the Yankees as home favorites right now, and I don’t necessarily love the total one way or the other tonight.

So that leaves me with taking the road underdog at Yankee Stadium, and it’s a bet I can get behind.

The Yankees are struggling right now, and the Blue Jays are starting to turn things around. I think there’s some value at this +123 price.

Pick: Blue Jays +123

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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