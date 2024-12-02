Is Bo Nix Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Broncos)
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix was limited in practice earlier this week due to a back injury, but he’s off the injury report and expected to start in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns.
Over the last few weeks, the Broncos rookie quarterback is closing the gap in the Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, throwing for 11 touchdowns and just one interception over his last five games. Nix is now up to 2,548 yards passing, 16 touchdowns and just six picks while completing 64.9 percent of his passes.
Denver is favored by 5.5 points on Monday night against Cleveland, and it has a chance to improve to 8-5 on the season – which would significantly improve its chances of earning a playoff spot in the AFC.
I Nix has been dealing with this injury for awhile, it’s hard to tell, as he’s played the best football of his young NFL career in the month of November.
Here’s a look at some of his prop bets for Week 13 against Cleveland.
Best Bo Nix Prop Bets for Week 13 vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Passing Yards: 223.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Nix has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three straight games and four of his last five for the Broncos, making him an intriguing bet at +120 to do so in Week 13.
Cleveland enters this game with the No. 20 defense in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and the Browns have given up 15 touchdown passes in 11 games. Cleveland also has just two interceptions in the 2024 season.
Nix has really come around as a passer as this season has gone on, and he’s thrown for multiple scores six times in 12 games – with all six of those occasions coming from Week 5 and on.
Don’t be shocked if he finds the end zone twice on Monday.
