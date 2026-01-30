Boise State vs. Grand Canyon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 30

The Boise State Broncos and Grand Canyon Lopes are set to face off in a Mountain West matchup on Friday night. Both teams have middling records in conference play, with Boise State sitting at 5-5 against Mountain West opponents, and Grand Canyon at 6-3.

These two teams have already met once this season, back on January 7. Grand Canyon came away with a dominant 75-58 win. Will we see a similar result now that the Lopes are back on their home court? Let's dive into the odds and my best bet.

Boise State vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Boise State +1.5 (-105)

Grand Canyon -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Boise State +112

Grand Canyon -134

Total

OVER 139.5 (-110)

UNDER 139.5 (-110)

Boise State vs. Grand Canyon How to Watch

Date: Friday, January 30

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Global Credit Union Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Boise State Record: 13-8 (5-5 in Mountain West)

Grand Canyon Record: 13-7 (6-3 in Mountain West)

Boise State vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends

Boise State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 6-0 in Boise State's last six games

Boise State is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games played on a Friday

Grand Canyon is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

Grand Canyon is 18-2 straight up in its last 20 home games

Grand Canyon is 1-4 ATS in its last five games played on a Friday

Boise State vs. Grand Canyon Key Player to Watch

Jaden Henley, G - Grand Canyon Lopes

Jaden Henley is leading Grand Canyon in points per game this season, averaging 17.2, but he's also been their best defensive player, averaging 1.6 steals per contest. He's not the best three-point shooter, shooting 22.8% on 79 attempts, but he knows how to drive to the rim and can be a dangerous playmaker for the Lopes. He scored 22 points the last time these two teams met.

Boise State vs. Grand Canyon Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on the spread in this game, I'm going to target the total and bet the UNDER in this spot. Both teams are stronger defensively than offensively, ranking 32nd and 86th in defensive efficiency but 167th and 252nd in effective field goal percentage.

Both teams also play a relatively slow pace of play, coming in at 199th and 220th in possessions per game.

These two teams are similar in a lot of ways, which makes deciding which to bet on a tough puzzle to figure out, but with out similar they are, there's a good chance this is going to be a defensive affair. I'll take the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 139.5 (-110) via FanDuel

