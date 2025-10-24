Boise State vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
College football fans could be in for a lopsided Mountain West matchup at Mackay Stadium on Friday. Nevada is set to host Boise State as a 21.5-point underdog and its outlook isn’t strong against the top team in its conference.
The Broncos have only lost to No. 12 Notre Dame since losing to No. 18 USF in their season opener and boast a perfect 3-0 record in Mountain West play. The Wolf Pack are 0-3 in conference play and are just 1-6 overall. It’s clear that one team is clearly better on paper, but there are still angles to attack as a bettor.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Boise State vs. Nevada Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Boise State: -21.5 (-114)
- Nevada: +21.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Boise State: -3000
- Nevada: +1200
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Boise State vs. Nevada How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 24
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Boise State Record: 5-2
- Nevada Record: 1-6
Boise State vs. Nevada Key Players to Watch
Boise State
Dylan Riley: Boise State has another stud at running back. Riley posted a career high 201 yards on 15 carries against UNLV in Week 8 and has now gone over 10 yards in four games this season. He’s averaging 8.1 yards per carry and is sure to be a staple for the Broncos’ offense in this matchup.
Nevada
Carter Jones: Jones stepped in as Nevada’s starting quarterback after Chubba Purdy was benched for his struggle and came close to recording his first career win against New Mexico. The freshman set career highs in completions (23), passing yards (202), completion percentage (79.3) and rushing yards (14) against the Lobos. His development is something to watch, even if his team is outmatched by a wide margin.
Boise State vs. Nevada Prediction and Pick
The Wolf Pack isn’t new to being a massive underdog. In fact, Nevada has been a double-digit underdog in three games this season and has consistently exceeded expectations in those scenarios. Nevada is 3-0 against the spread as a road, double-digit underdog and first covered the spread as 42.5-point underdogs against Penn State in Week 1.
Boise State is a strong 5-1-1 against the spread this year but has had problems at Mackay Stadium in recent history. It won by just seven points as a 22.5-point favorite at Nevada last season with star running back Ashton Jeanty in the fold.
This year’s Broncos team isn’t nearly as good and Nevada can cover again in this contest.
PICK: Nevada +21.5 (-106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
